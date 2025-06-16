US donald trump

If you only watch 6 seconds of Trump’s shambolic military parade self-own then make it the drone guy – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2025

It turned out Donald Trump’s birthday military parade which he hasn’t been able to stop wanging on about these past few weeks didn’t quite live up to expectations. His or anyone else’s.

It was so shambolic, in fact, that it felt like the perfect symbol of Trump – both the man and his presidency – and surely no six seconds nailed it better than this a lone soldier shuffling along holding up a drone.

To be filed under ‘If you only watch six seconds …’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

