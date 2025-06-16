If you only watch 6 seconds of Trump’s shambolic military parade self-own then make it the drone guy – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

US donald trump

It turned out Donald Trump’s birthday military parade which he hasn’t been able to stop wanging on about these past few weeks didn’t quite live up to expectations. His or anyone else’s.

It was so shambolic, in fact, that it felt like the perfect symbol of Trump – both the man and his presidency – and surely no six seconds nailed it better than this a lone soldier shuffling along holding up a drone.

To be filed under ‘If you only watch six seconds …’

Maybe the shitty undisciplined military parade with vulgar corporate sponsorship and goblin nigs barely mustering the strength to hold consumer grade looking drones at eye level is really 5d chess to lull Iran into a false sense of security like the fake peace talks. pic.twitter.com/mwfan3cq1Y — Devon Stack (@Black_Pilled) June 15, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

A truly impressive display of American drone technology.

pic.twitter.com/qd7V5nmN0t — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 15, 2025

I think this clip alone has dramatically increased the chances of China invading Taiwan within the next three years. pic.twitter.com/5zgEcA3s6P — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) June 15, 2025

Zrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Pewpewpew vvvvrrrrooooooom Kaaaaaaboooooom! ! pic.twitter.com/3uuLIQuTos — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) June 15, 2025

A man holding a drone over his head. Old museum tanks and trucks squeaking down the street. Very few people show up to watch. This was a waste of time, money and resources. Embarrassing. All this for Taco Trump’s ego. — Jeff (@Jeff_IndyDogDad) June 15, 2025

It’s like the Glasgow Willy Wonka chocolate experience. — Redviking73 (@RedvikingGB) June 15, 2025

Lame parade. Do something with that damn drone. At least the jeets and middle eastern countries are standing on each shoulders and doing all kinds of goofy shite. This is so sad and lame, and it is not even entertaining. — Tim Murdock (@eurorabbit) June 15, 2025

