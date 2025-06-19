The internet cheered for the crane operator who seemed to grab 40 winks while Trump shook his co-workers’ hands

US donald trump

The White House has two new flag poles, courtesy of Donald Trump. Having asked the men who installed the poles whether they were illegal immigrants – as you do – he shook hands with them all.

Okay …not quite all.

LMAO: Crane operator takes a mid-morning nap while the most powerful man on earth shakes hands with his co-workerspic.twitter.com/ESVetSiLcb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2025

Despite the odd Maga (and you can take that however you want) decrying the workman’s lack of respect for Trump, most people gave him a virtual cheer. Here are a few of the many comments about the awkward video-bomb.

1.

Buddy said he had a “prior obligation” https://t.co/jCzWOs7Oy4 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 19, 2025

2.

Did the guy in the crane pretend to be asleep to avoid the Trump selfie? pic.twitter.com/KNLz3RKhSP — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) June 18, 2025

3.

They pulled a “Weekend At Bernie’s” with the crane operator. pic.twitter.com/aHGNpT8xRh — MissChris (@guelphgirlchris) June 18, 2025

4.

He is emulating Trump at any meeting or event where he is seated — nikkib (@nicbasarab) June 18, 2025

5.

The guy sleeping in the background is hilarious. — 90Z (@Charlie_M84) June 18, 2025

6.

Bubba was just resting his eyes. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 18, 2025

7.

If indifference had a face, it would surely belong to the crane operator who was sound asleep as the US President Trump met with his fellow workers

pic.twitter.com/0g66OrrncH — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 19, 2025

8.

They don’t respect Trump at all, and they are right — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) June 18, 2025

9.

He's more energized than Trump's perade soldiers. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) June 18, 2025

10.

11.

Instant cult hero pic.twitter.com/oQetKvLFn2 — Craig McClure (@Craig_S_McClure) June 18, 2025

12.

While Trump is taking pictures.. is my man driving the crane dead?!? pic.twitter.com/2LRPzNoRNR — Warren (@swd2) June 18, 2025

In the interest of fairness, some people didn’t think the crane operator was sleeping. We can neither confirm nor deny these possibilities.

Anyone posting about the crane operator taking a nap is low key telling the world they have never in their lives worked with or around cranes. For those that don't know, many of the cabs on cranes tilt back, or at the very least have the seats reclined so the operator can… pic.twitter.com/cMJfuui1rn — Mark Collins (@mark_collins09) June 18, 2025

I guess it was lost on a lot of commenters that the crane operator has the business end of a boom to watch way up in the air. There'd be a break in the action with the President right there, but he's not likely sleeping. — Don Leonard (@trukkie_don) June 18, 2025

Even if he was asleep …

Break times only 15 minutes. It’s a use it or lose it perk give the guy a break https://t.co/4QC9bXr5lC — Zeb Hammes (@zphammes) June 18, 2025

