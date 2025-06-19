US donald trump

The internet cheered for the crane operator who seemed to grab 40 winks while Trump shook his co-workers’ hands

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2025

The White House has two new flag poles, courtesy of Donald Trump. Having asked the men who installed the poles whether they were illegal immigrants – as you do – he shook hands with them all.

Okay …not quite all.

Despite the odd Maga (and you can take that however you want) decrying the workman’s lack of respect for Trump, most people gave him a virtual cheer. Here are a few of the many comments about the awkward video-bomb.

In the interest of fairness, some people didn’t think the crane operator was sleeping. We can neither confirm nor deny these possibilities.

Even if he was asleep …

Source Eric Daugherty Image Screengrab