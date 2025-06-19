The unveiling of Donald Trump’s new flag poles at the White House was the usual three-ring circus – 17 high-flying reactions

US donald trump

Donald Trump has added two enormous flag poles to the landscape of the White House, just a week after work began to pave over the Rose Garden installed by Jackie Kennedy.

The move takes the historic property one step closer to becoming Mar-a-Lago. Once they add boxes of classified material to the bathroom, it will be mission accomplished.

Despite many more pressing matters, Trump had gushed on Truth Social about the upcoming addition of the hundred-foot flag poles – which he claims to be funding with his own money – shortly after hot-footing it out of the G7 summit.

Two big beautiful flag poles… because there’s nothing else really going on right now.‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HbL7lhfji1 — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) June 18, 2025

This is real….as the world is on edge about him entering a war with Iran he’s posting about "two beautiful flag poles" smh pic.twitter.com/GPn1C207Kp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 18, 2025

The occasion was the usual three-ring circus of the current administration, with the President going off-topic, airing grudges and making odd jokes.

Trump on workers installing his new flagpole at the White House: "I would bet they all voted for Trump." He then turns to the workers and tells them Jerome Powell "is not a smart person … we have a stupid, frankly, at the Fed." pic.twitter.com/FJ6tGlHaPy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

Of course, there was his characteristic boasting and unnecessary digs at the attendant press.

Trump on flag poles: "These are the best poles anywhere in the country or the world actually. They are tapered. They have the nice top. I don't know if you people are aesthetic, you know they are fake news… That'll be very patriotic." JFC pic.twitter.com/OpWV9h921E — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) June 18, 2025

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins got on the wrong end of a particularly strident rant, with no sign of an answer to her question.

Donald Trump goes unhinged on CNN when asked about Iran by Kaitlan Collins. His eyes are barely open, and this is at a flagpole ceremony mind you. pic.twitter.com/85LHZv2qtF — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) June 18, 2025

But, hey – if you’d been dying to see a 79-year-old adjudicated sex offender claim he’d be run out of town for using the word ‘erection’, it was your lucky day.

Trump: "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I'm not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it." pic.twitter.com/FrAtXVXG0I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the spectacle.

“He left the G7 to put up f**king flag poles after thinking he made a deal with the EU through Keir Starmer.” pic.twitter.com/Iirnwk3Fwz — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 18, 2025

Republicans are threatening war with Iran and Donald Trump’s focus is putting in more flag poles at the White House. What an embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/LAezVBm7QW — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 18, 2025

“Shall I give him a nudge?”

“No leave him Keir, I’m sick of hearing about f**king flag poles.” pic.twitter.com/Kmf78S5hEt — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 18, 2025

Ah yes, two flag poles. Finally, the infrastructure for America, Trump truly needed. pic.twitter.com/7p8kL6CG9K — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) June 18, 2025

We are on the brink of war w Iran and what is this moron doing this morning? Erecting a flagpole. And instead of actually talking about the stupid fucking flagpole he’s wasting these guys time rambling on about interest rates, Powell and sleepy Joe Biden. We r so fucked. pic.twitter.com/4tDfhDt4G3 — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) June 18, 2025

Donald Trump is marching us towards war with Iran, and what is he focusing his time and energy on today? Erecting f’ng flag poles. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 18, 2025

Just imagining what the convo would be like if Joe Biden took the morning to install flag poles — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 18, 2025

When elected, I will remove the two flag poles Trump is installing on our White House lawns. They will not stand as a reminder of this epic mistake of a Presidency. pic.twitter.com/gadavVGkzM — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 18, 2025

