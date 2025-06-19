US donald trump

The unveiling of Donald Trump’s new flag poles at the White House was the usual three-ring circus – 17 high-flying reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2025

Donald Trump has added two enormous flag poles to the landscape of the White House, just a week after work began to pave over the Rose Garden installed by Jackie Kennedy.

The move takes the historic property one step closer to becoming Mar-a-Lago. Once they add boxes of classified material to the bathroom, it will be mission accomplished.

Despite many more pressing matters, Trump had gushed on Truth Social about the upcoming addition of the hundred-foot flag poles – which he claims to be funding with his own money – shortly after hot-footing it out of the G7 summit.

The occasion was the usual three-ring circus of the current administration, with the President going off-topic, airing grudges and making odd jokes.

Of course, there was his characteristic boasting and unnecessary digs at the attendant press.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins got on the wrong end of a particularly strident rant, with no sign of an answer to her question.

But, hey – if you’d been dying to see a 79-year-old adjudicated sex offender claim he’d be run out of town for using the word ‘erection’, it was your lucky day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the spectacle.

