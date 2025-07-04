People have been sharing the more obscure space facts they know, and these 17 are out of this world

Science space

Since humans first spotted the stars, they’ve been fascinated by what they are. While our cave-dwelling ancestors may have invented gods to explain the heavenly bodies, but scientists through the centuries have discovered what they really are.

Over on r/AskReddit, guywithouteyes wanted people’s obscure space facts.

“What lesser known fact about space sounds fake but is totally true?”

There are either a lot of people who love space or Elon Musk has a lot of alt accounts. These responses were our favourites.

1.

The sun makes up 99%+ of the mass in our solar system. Even in our own solar system we’re insignificant.

Aquatico

2.

You can’t burp in space. If you try and succeed, you’ll vomit.

cute-specialist7239

3.

in the Sagittarius B2 molecular cloud there is a 288 billion mile wide cloud of ethyl alcohol that could supply every person on earth around 1 million bottles of vodka per person per day for close to a billion years.

GlueSniffingCat

4.

You can fit every planet in the solar system, including Pluto, between Earth and the Moon with room to spare.

DeficitOfPatience

5.

A year on Venus is shorter than a day on Venus.

Batmanswrath

6.



Astronauts have reported that space smells like some combination of burnt steak, gunpowder and welding fumes.

Several-bee-1625

7.

It can be 5000° in space and you can still freeze to death. Particles can be that hot but they’re so few and far between that there’s no heat.

blscratch

8.

If someone flew a spaceship at light speed (impossible but consider the hypothetical), the ship would become a completely flat disc to an outside observer. This isn’t an illusion. Objects traveling at relativistic speeds experience length contraction.

xelrach

9.