This Major Leaguer threw a pitch so bad it opened up a formal gambling investigation and Twitter has already delivered its verdict

Sport gambling major league baseball

The Black Sox. Pete Rose. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter. As long as there has been baseball, there have been baseball betting scandals. But never has it unfolded so far out wide in the open.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is taking an unexpected break from the mound after MLB launched a gambling investigation into suspicious bets placed on the very first pitch of two of his recent starts. Unfortunately for Ortiz, the evidence is spilling out over Twitter. And it doesn’t look good for the defense.

MLB’s investigation into Luis Ortiz is about these two individual pitches which received action flagged by a betting-integrity firm, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/2zvZhmrTlJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 3, 2025

The investigation flagged higher activity than usual on those two pitches. The bets were for first pitch ball. As you can see, neither pitch is close to the strike zone. (Especially the second.) The legal system operates on the foundation of innocent until proven guilty, but Twitter seems to have already made up its mind. Here’s what fans had to say.

1.

2.

I have intentionally lost pickup games in the driveway to my nephew that have looked more believable than this — Tony on the boat (@realfromtheboat) July 3, 2025

3.

Even batter swung his head back like wtf was that?!! — Jason (@1_HittaTwitta) July 3, 2025

4.

Innocent until proven…. Oh — KT (@KeanuTrades) July 3, 2025

5.