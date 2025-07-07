Donald Trump dubbed with someone else’s voice shines an even starker light on his utterly deranged nonsense and these 13 people said it best

US donald trump

When you watch (and listen) to Donald Trump’s deranged nonsense, just occasionally the edge can be taken off it by the conviction with which he (mostly) delivers it and the fact, hard to believe we know, that you are looking at the president of the United States.

But what if you blocked Trump out and had someone else read it out while he said it? It turns out this shines an even starker light on whatever the hell it is that he’s saying.

And this (entirely accurately) dubbed clip of Trump talking at the Alligator Alcatraz press conference went wildly viral because, well, best have a look for yourself.

At the Alligator Alcatraz press conference a reporter asked Trump what he planned to do to fulfill his next campaign promise. His full response was six minutes long. This is a verbatim reading of part of his answer. You won’t have to listen to his voice or see his face. pic.twitter.com/sohhhUanmq — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 6, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The funniest reaction to this are people claiming he didn’t say this. Feel free to find the original and compare it to this video. This is what he said. This is your glorious leader. https://t.co/a6neT8lZSx — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 7, 2025

2.

I couldn’t get past reading the first sentence because it’s obvious (as usual) what follows is not answering the question, and it’s totally unhinged. He doesn’t answer questions. He responds, and the responses have nothing to do with the questions asked of him. — Janet Benbow (@JanetBenbow) July 6, 2025

3.

Absolute gratitude that his face is covered & his words are spoken by a narrator.

This is how every one of his psychotic ramblings should be shared. https://t.co/KFRRdLGxok — Tracy aka TLC4KNDPPL️ (@tlc4sam2) July 6, 2025

4.

My impression is that in a century or two when history teachers are explaining the collapse of the American Empire, when they reach this point they’re going to inevitably have to brace for a barrage of “why?” questions and confused looks from young students. — Vesper Aegis (@VesperAegis) July 6, 2025

5.

As long as I live, I will never comprehend why ANYONE wanted to put the dumbest motherfucker in the world back in the White House. How is any of this shit even real. ‍♂️ https://t.co/WXc2frvsmi — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) July 6, 2025

6.