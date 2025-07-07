A mega Maga said Europeans could not possibly comprehend this public display of Trump love and was magnificently owned into next year

US donald trump magas

To the world of Republican congressman Mike Collins, who as well as being a trucker and pilot among many other things is a top tier Donald Trump superfan.

A mega Maga if you will.

And we mention the Georgia representative after he shared this video of fellow Magas showing their love and support for Trump while doing this, along with the suggestion that such a display was simply beyond the comprehension of anyone from Europe.

It’s quite the watch.

The European mind could never comprehend. pic.twitter.com/IlBBdkfJad — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) July 5, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of A++ responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

No, actually, Europeans are very familiar with cults of personality https://t.co/89a5G7dLkG — ✙ Copesint Central ✙ (@copesint) July 6, 2025

2.

they’ll get mad about pride parades but then do this https://t.co/qprXw0iQFW — brandon* (@brndxix) July 6, 2025

3.

Huh? We dont care if people are gay in Europe. https://t.co/z2GxKKVdRZ — Buwcheeks (@WotBuwcheeks) July 5, 2025

4.

this is exactly what europeans think about americans https://t.co/G10wqSpTJE — jawn (@wakeupinpolo) July 5, 2025

5.

Imagine thinking the European mind is the weird one after posting this. ‍♂️ https://t.co/fZUZhkIr4i — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 5, 2025

6.

If you think the European mind could never comprehend a load of fat lads jumping in a pool and acting the cunt after a beer, you’ve obviously never been to Benidorm. https://t.co/2sV4QRm1Hj — Ashley Pemberton (@pemberton18) July 6, 2025

7.