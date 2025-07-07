US donald trump magas

A mega Maga said Europeans could not possibly comprehend this public display of Trump love and was magnificently owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2025

To the world of Republican congressman Mike Collins, who as well as being a trucker and pilot among many other things is a top tier Donald Trump superfan.

A mega Maga if you will.

And we mention the Georgia representative after he shared this video of fellow Magas showing their love and support for Trump while doing this, along with the suggestion that such a display was simply beyond the comprehension of anyone from Europe.

It’s quite the watch.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of A++ responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2