This might be the most creative football ad we’ve ever seen – and it’s a fascinating watch

Sport adverts

The Women’s Euros are well underway, with neither England nor Wales yet registering a win, if you were wondering.

England was beaten 2-1 by France in their opening game, and it’s the French national football team which features in one of the most creative sports ads we’ve seen.

Produced by the Marcel Agency for communications giant Orange, the ad reveals that it’s not Antoine Griezmann, but Sakina Karchaoui – not Kylian Mbappe, but Estelle Cascarino, performing the stunning feats we see. It’s the perfect twist.

The ad completely smashes the rhetoric of the women’s game being less exciting and skillful than the men’s – as anyone who follows the sport can confirm.

When it hit Twitter, back in 2023, minds were blown.

1.

No spoilers, but this is the cleverest football advert I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9dNmSc5yQM — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 15, 2023

2.

Oh my god i am begging you all yo watch this ad for the french national football team till the end it is genius pic.twitter.com/1cngknD62D — Lypse 🤍 Anneliese (@KingLypse) July 15, 2023

3.

Wildly impressive French Football ad done for Les Bleues ahead of the World Cup. Helps if you speak French. But not required. 🇫🇷🔵🙌pic.twitter.com/DWyBHYmY4j — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 10, 2023

4.

This is a spectacular campaign by French national team sponsors @orange ahead of the Women’s World Cuppic.twitter.com/UDOlEgvu93 — Lizzy Becherano (@lizzy_becherano) July 8, 2023

5.

Fuck yeah. I find it overwhelmingly exciting when an advert is brilliant. I felt emotional at the final grammatical flourish https://t.co/dg3yw25eRy — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 15, 2023

6.

7.

This advert is INSANE. So clever & just brilliant pic.twitter.com/K5QCtE0exv — Betty Glover (@BettyGlover_) July 16, 2023

Sports photographer Bri Lewerke had this to say about it –

One of the most brilliant ads & ways to promote women’s sports I’ve ever seen. Even if you don’t like soccer, stay till the end. They did an incredible job revealing biases that exist around men & women athletes. pic.twitter.com/KL4rjBJB74 — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) July 15, 2023

We can’t disagree.

READ MORE

Daniel Craig dancing and Taika Waititi – what more does an advert need?

Source Marcel Image Screengrab