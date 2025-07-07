Sport adverts

This might be the most creative football ad we’ve ever seen – and it’s a fascinating watch

Poke Staff. Updated July 7th, 2025

The Women’s Euros are well underway, with neither England nor Wales yet registering a win, if you were wondering.

England was beaten 2-1 by France in their opening game, and it’s the French national football team which features in one of the most creative sports ads we’ve seen.

Produced by the Marcel Agency for communications giant Orange, the ad reveals that it’s not Antoine Griezmann, but Sakina Karchaoui – not Kylian Mbappe, but Estelle Cascarino, performing the stunning feats we see. It’s the perfect twist.

The ad completely smashes the rhetoric of the women’s game being less exciting and skillful than the men’s – as anyone who follows the sport can confirm.

When it hit Twitter, back in 2023, minds were blown.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Sports photographer Bri Lewerke had this to say about it –

We can’t disagree.

READ MORE

Daniel Craig dancing and Taika Waititi – what more does an advert need?

Source Marcel Image Screengrab