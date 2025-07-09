US Bigotry

We’ll never get tired of these scorching takedowns of the Maga who claimed there are no pronouns in the Bible

Poke Staff. Updated July 9th, 2025

Back in 2022, the then VP, Kamala Harris, gave her preferred pronouns at the start of a meeting, attended by blind people, to discuss the effects of the overturning of Roe v. Wade on those with disabilities.

Remember when the US government didn’t make fun of people with disabilities or cut their healthcare insurance? Good times. Anyway, the mention of pronouns had exactly the effect you’d expect on the Maga cultists.

Lavern Spicer doubled down. The congressional candidate, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker and Trump devotee added this shoo-in for r/ConfidentlyIncorrect.

There are just not enough faces to palm for that one, so we’ll just show you these biblical takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’d love to see Ms. Spicer’s face if KISS MY BLACK ASS ever reads this.

A Republican tried to make capital out of the Denmark shootings and was schooled into next year

