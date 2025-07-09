We’ll never get tired of these scorching takedowns of the Maga who claimed there are no pronouns in the Bible

US Bigotry

Back in 2022, the then VP, Kamala Harris, gave her preferred pronouns at the start of a meeting, attended by blind people, to discuss the effects of the overturning of Roe v. Wade on those with disabilities.

NOW – Kamala Harris: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." pic.twitter.com/KjC4PVBiTi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2022

Remember when the US government didn’t make fun of people with disabilities or cut their healthcare insurance? Good times. Anyway, the mention of pronouns had exactly the effect you’d expect on the Maga cultists.

The Republican Party is now attacking VP Kamala Harris for using descriptive language for visually-impaired people at an event with disability rights leaders. This is the same party whose leader physically mocked a reporter with a disability. pic.twitter.com/zBRvNSH06Z — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 26, 2022

I am Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I am a woman.

I am a mother.

And I am sick of this 💩.

pic.twitter.com/wtOzlR21TZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2022

Lavern Spicer doubled down. The congressional candidate, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker and Trump devotee added this shoo-in for r/ConfidentlyIncorrect.

There are just not enough faces to palm for that one, so we’ll just show you these biblical takedowns.

1.

are you seriously high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 26, 2022

2.

Thou

Thee

Thy

Thine

You

Ye

I

We

Themselves

Ourselves

It

Its

Us

They

Them

She

His

Him

He

Her (x2) Other than that you’re spot on, you fucking moron. https://t.co/n8TsUNEK5g — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) July 26, 2022

3.

Thou shalt not ignore the obvious errors in this tweet. https://t.co/i4JZ0rbTz4 — fourfoot (@fourfoot) July 26, 2022

4.

Take your pick: you can have “Tell me you don’t know what a pronoun is, without telling me that you don’t know what a pronoun is” or: “Tell me you’ve never actually read the Bible, without telling me that you’ve never actually read the Bible”… https://t.co/L2Sw5fg0C6 — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) July 26, 2022

5.

God loves pronouns so much, He makes people capitalise His. https://t.co/okBuRAfqAi — Nico Reznick 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺🌍 (@NicoReznick) July 26, 2022

6.

Twitter isn't mentioned in the bible either yet here you are tweeting out your shite. https://t.co/VzWvpcVq6T — Neil (@nellyweather) July 26, 2022

7.

8.

You're all laughing but it's true. In Galatians 3:28 Paul wrote: "There is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus." In other words all Christians are non-binary. https://t.co/g0YiMUlvKt — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 26, 2022

9.

Half the world's on fire and the other half is drowning, fascism is on the march and the prospect of annihilation looms. The message couldn't be clearer: we must tackle the terrible scourge of…

*checks notes*

… er, pronouns. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 26, 2022

10.

They really have no idea what a pronoun is. Did they nap through first grade? https://t.co/nDtIJbyNkp — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) July 26, 2022

11.

My Greek courses would have been a helluva lot easier if this was true https://t.co/A4mb605Qxh — Doug Stephens IV (@DougStephensIV) July 26, 2022

We’d love to see Ms. Spicer’s face if KISS MY BLACK ASS ever reads this.

The Old Testament name for God is “Elohim,” which is plural, which means God’s pronouns are literally they/them https://t.co/JRRiKYyOTP — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 26, 2022

READ MORE

A Republican tried to make capital out of the Denmark shootings and was schooled into next year

Source Lavern Spicer Image Wikimedia Commons