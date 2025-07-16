A little birdie tells us that Donald Trump may have lied about winning another golf tournament, and the internet came out swinging – 17 top takes

US donald trump golf

There is one thing you can’t doubt about Donald Trump and that is his commitment to serving his country playing golf. Apparently all of that practice is paying off, because he just won another tournament.

Another championship for Trump today in one of his tournaments. The guy never loses in his own events. pic.twitter.com/iigfpv5AHZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2025

According to the Palm Beach Post, that makes five championships Trump has claimed in 2025. It’s a stunning number for even the best golfer – and a downright unbelievable one for a golfer of Trump’s skill set. It’s almost as if he’s cheating and everyone lets him win.

The Commander in Chief always plays fast and loose with the truth and his golf game is no exception. Needless to say, the internet was dubious of his latest championship and they expressed those doubts in spades.

Here are the most cutting comments.

1.

Everyone knows you cheat at golf @realDonaldTrump. Also LOL “in between meetings and phone calls.” You were at the football match, you spent the entire day watching sports and playing golf. You’re never actually working, just spending our money on your leisure. — John W. (@jmwall24) July 14, 2025

2.

Can you imagine? The psychosis one would have to have to live in a completely concocted world in which he always wins? — kellsmill (@kellsmill) July 14, 2025

3.

Trump’s the greatest golfer we have ever seen in history. The likes of which we have never seen before. — Dad in Georgia (@DadInGeorgiaUSA) July 14, 2025

4.

It can’t be that he thinks we’re so stupid as not to see what he’s doing here. It’s just that his ego demands this kind of crap. On the other hand his cult may be gullible enough to believe. Never thought we’d see this kind of infantile lunacy from the President. — Rick in AZ (@RickState48) July 14, 2025

5.

Who feels a need to give themselves awards all the time? — Michael Banach (@m1db) July 14, 2025

6.

He has a handicap similar to his age. pic.twitter.com/WuAO9d8EzW — FloridaSpur (@FloridaSpur) July 14, 2025

7.

Donald Trump is like the Queen of Hearts who never loses her own croquet competitions. pic.twitter.com/ycQShimbK5 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 14, 2025

8.

Almost like they’re all rigged — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) July 14, 2025

9.