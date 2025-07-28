Entertainment donald trump Room Next Door

We didn’t think we could enjoy Trump’s public humiliation at the hands of the Fed chair any more until we saw it from the Room Next Door

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2025

A lot of people were ready to do the dance of joy when the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, called out Donald Trump for a piece of absolute buffoonery, live on television. If you haven’t seen it, it’s well worth a watch.

We’re happy to report that the very funny Michael Spicer spotted the cringeworthy interaction and gave it the Room Next Door treatment. It’s a satirical delight.

“Yeah …it just came out.”

“Oh, what’s this? What have you written down? Have you been doing your own maths again? I told you about this. I thought I confiscated your pencil.”

When he shared it on Twitter, it certainly brightened a lot of timelines.

If you enjoyed that – and why wouldn’t you – you’ll probably also love Michael’s comedy special.

You can also currently listen to his radio show No Room on iPlayer.

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab