We didn’t think we could enjoy Trump’s public humiliation at the hands of the Fed chair any more until we saw it from the Room Next Door

A lot of people were ready to do the dance of joy when the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, called out Donald Trump for a piece of absolute buffoonery, live on television. If you haven’t seen it, it’s well worth a watch.

Trump: It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion Powell: I’m not aware of that. Trump: It just came out Powell: You just added in a third building Trump: It’s a building that’s being built Powell: It was built five years ago. pic.twitter.com/aVZaZ9BD3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2025

We’re happy to report that the very funny Michael Spicer spotted the cringeworthy interaction and gave it the Room Next Door treatment. It’s a satirical delight.

“Yeah …it just came out.” “Oh, what’s this? What have you written down? Have you been doing your own maths again? I told you about this. I thought I confiscated your pencil.”

When he shared it on Twitter, it certainly brightened a lot of timelines.

1.

Oh @MrMichaelSpicer I feel your pain Thank you for the much needed laughs! https://t.co/nMwE87dtOh — Rachael R (@RendleRachael) July 27, 2025

2.

Thank you @MrMichaelSpicer for the much needed hilarity https://t.co/SM8RFpCnUc — MrsMozzer (@JackyMorrey) July 26, 2025

3.

Morning time in Melbourne. Going to be a good day when I wake to see Michael has entered the room next door. Your usual perfection spat out half my cornflakes laughing! — Dibbie (@DibbieEdwards) July 27, 2025

4.

Michael. Been following you for years and again you are so on the money brilliant. Thank you — Peter Lawless (@PLawless1) July 26, 2025

5.

Trump, the gift that keeps on giving — GreenInFrance (@GreenInFrance) July 26, 2025

6.

7.

Thank you! Only good thing about this presidency is Michaels videos. — . (@chicagoIL312) July 26, 2025

8.

Omg, I just knew you would do a room next door of this the moment I saw it — ✨Maximiliaan van Velzen✨ (@MaxvanVelzen1) July 26, 2025

9.

I laughed out loud when the Fed Chair said, "You've included the Martin renovation … you've added in a third building". America is so f*cked. — longitude 0 (@longitude0) July 26, 2025

If you enjoyed that – and why wouldn’t you – you’ll probably also love Michael’s comedy special.

My new special MICHAEL SPICER : MEDIA STUDIES is out now. Contains Conclave, Columbo and Cats. Hope you like it.https://t.co/sS4vqH0S4l — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 21, 2025

You can also currently listen to his radio show No Room on iPlayer.

