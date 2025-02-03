Look who was in the Room Next Door to Donald Trump’s bizarre air accident press briefing

Entertainment donald trump Room Next Door

Four years of Joe Biden had pushed to the back of our minds the days when major US events would be followed by inappropriate and self-aggrandising comments from an ill-informed President. Biden may well have been “sleepy”, but he wasn’t crass.

This is the perfect example of a statesmanlike announcement – and the opposite.

We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019

We truly hesitate to say that there are any silver linings to the storm cloud that is a second Donald Trump presidency, or to his mind-numbingly asinine statements, but Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door is probably the only one.

He let loose his long-suffering aide on Trump’s truly awful response to Thursday’s deadly air collision in Washington DC.

the room next door – Donald Trump Plane Crash Fact Check pic.twitter.com/Zrq6FItE1T — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 1, 2025

Trump: We do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions. Aide: No, we don’t. We don’t have opinions – not now. Just facts. Trump: I do want to point out that various articles that appeared prior to my entering office _ Aide: If you’re talking about that one article by Fox News can you just put it away. Trump: Here’s one – ‘The FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities’. Aide: You’re talking about an initiative which began back in 2019 to recruit people with targeted disabilities for a career in air traffic operations which Fox News decided to turn into a misleading article for clicks during the Biden Administration. And, by the way, can you cast your mind back to 2019? Who was President then? I’ll give you a clue – the colour of his skin is the same as his tie.

Aide: Oh, here we go. The bearded dog whistle. Vance: If you go back to just some of the headlines over the past 10 years _ Aide: What headlines? Vance: You have many hundreds of people _ Aide: What people? Vance: Suing the government because they would like to be air traffic controllers but they were turned away because of the colour of their skin. Aide: Okay, how about an example? Just let’s hear an example – just one example.

We’d like to think there’s a real-life aide panicking at Trump’s crazed statements, but judging by his Government, supporters and spokespeople, they’d probably be cheering his worst excesses.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about the brilliantly done sketch.

You are the only good thing about his return! — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 1, 2025

He definitely wouldn’t stick to a script if he had one And it would need to be in crayon https://t.co/yQtGYc2qiQ — Kyle Young (@kyoung_design) February 1, 2025

This is hilarious and infuriating at the same time. Trump cited this @FoxNews article from January 2024 as two *separate* articles and claimed it was published “one week” before his inauguration. It was one YEAR ago. And HE started the program in 2019! https://t.co/3EmdvUUzPo pic.twitter.com/XkjCsYjZKR — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 2, 2025

Brilliant from Maestro Spicer!! His background interjections made this bearable – without them, it was just ghastly. Imagine the bereaved relatives having to listen to this appalling, self indulgent word salad less than 12 hours after the disaster… https://t.co/wn823m0ngO — Victoria Kitchiner (@Torikit) February 1, 2025

More of this please!!! Play this on mass media, he’s an imbecile https://t.co/buObn8b2tX — Shelly✌ (@MGTarbaby) February 1, 2025

That President character just isn’t believable. — Jay Foreman (@jayforeman) February 1, 2025

will workshop him — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 1, 2025

I think we all feel Michael’s pain. Surely Trump is now senile on top of everything else?

How many years of this will we have to endure… ? https://t.co/qYPDa8CUrx — Lisa Allsop (@girlracer68) February 1, 2025

Videos like this help me keep my sanity. — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) February 1, 2025

It's so painful, isn't it? Thank you for this. I'm glad I didn't see it before you got to it. — MW (@MWDevonDartmoor) February 1, 2025

The room next door on point as always https://t.co/JS190N9aLz — Peter O'Hanlon (@peteohanlon) February 1, 2025

I want to use the word 'unbelievable' for this ramble but I can see it's a word that doesn't begin to cover what's happening.

Dear @MrMichaelSpicer how do you carry on when things are SO staggeringly awful? https://t.co/DhiePQwiOP — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) February 2, 2025

It is people like @MrMichaelSpicer and @RandyRainbow who will get us through this shitshow. Or at least give us some relief until the orange thing succeeds in blowing up the world. https://t.co/faDDZP7ZiQ — Penneth_Official (she/her) #ChildlessCatLady (@OfficialPenneth) February 2, 2025

@MrMichaelSpicer is a genuine genius at making the satire of our reality, go beyond satire, and makes it comedy gold as well as being our narrative for our collective conscience and consciousness in such topsy turvy times as these. Thank you for your absolute brilliance. — Michael Mkpadi (@pcmguru) February 2, 2025

Omfg. @MrMichaelSpicer is a genius but I did not realise how much utter bilge this plank spouted https://t.co/X5rMOA3N87 — Louise Hannah (@loobstery) February 2, 2025

There’s always that bitter-sweet sentiment following a new Room Next Door.

On the one hand I’m glad the room next door is back. On the other hand it’s depressing that there’s cause for it to come back.

The last twenty seconds definitely speaks for me. — Hywel Mallett (@hmallettuk) February 1, 2025

If Twitter/X isn’t your thing, you can find Michael on YouTube, Threads and Instagram as @mrmichaelspicer, on TikTok as @itsmichaelspicer and on Bluesky as @michaelspicer.bsky.social. You can also listen to his excellent Radio 4 comedy show, No Room, on BBC Sounds.

