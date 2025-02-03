Entertainment donald trump Room Next Door

Look who was in the Room Next Door to Donald Trump’s bizarre air accident press briefing

Poke Staff. Updated February 3rd, 2025

Four years of Joe Biden had pushed to the back of our minds the days when major US events would be followed by inappropriate and self-aggrandising comments from an ill-informed President. Biden may well have been “sleepy”, but he wasn’t crass.

This is the perfect example of a statesmanlike announcement – and the opposite.

We truly hesitate to say that there are any silver linings to the storm cloud that is a second Donald Trump presidency, or to his mind-numbingly asinine statements, but Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door is probably the only one.

He let loose his long-suffering aide on Trump’s truly awful response to Thursday’s deadly air collision in Washington DC.

Trump: We do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions.

Aide: No, we don’t. We don’t have opinions – not now. Just facts.

Trump: I do want to point out that various articles that appeared prior to my entering office _

Aide: If you’re talking about that one article by Fox News can you just put it away.

Trump: Here’s one – ‘The FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities’.

Aide: You’re talking about an initiative which began back in 2019 to recruit people with targeted disabilities for a career in air traffic operations which Fox News decided to turn into a misleading article for clicks during the Biden Administration.

And, by the way, can you cast your mind back to 2019? Who was President then? I’ll give you a clue – the colour of his skin is the same as his tie.

Aide: Oh, here we go. The bearded dog whistle.

Vance: If you go back to just some of the headlines over the past 10 years _

Aide: What headlines?

Vance: You have many hundreds of people _

Aide: What people?

Vance: Suing the government because they would like to be air traffic controllers but they were turned away because of the colour of their skin.

Aide: Okay, how about an example? Just let’s hear an example – just one example.

We’d like to think there’s a real-life aide panicking at Trump’s crazed statements, but judging by his Government, supporters and spokespeople, they’d probably be cheering his worst excesses.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about the brilliantly done sketch.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

There’s always that bitter-sweet sentiment following a new Room Next Door.

If Twitter/X isn’t your thing, you can find Michael on YouTube, Threads and Instagram as @mrmichaelspicer, on TikTok as @itsmichaelspicer and on Bluesky as @michaelspicer.bsky.social. You can also listen to his excellent Radio 4 comedy show, No Room, on BBC Sounds.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s address on the economy was so mind-numbingly bad, it got roasted in a Michael Spicer Room Next Door Fact Check Special

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab