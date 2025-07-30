US donald trump

This White House boast was a stark reminder that Maga still doesn’t understand how tariffs work – 15 major facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2025

During the previous administration, the White House Twitter account was used for factual announcements and messages of solidarity after tragedies, but under the new guy, who is also the old, old guy, it has become a string of memes, lies and propaganda.

On Tuesday, they shared the new total figure for tariffs collected under Trump’s ridiculous and punitive rules.

That’s $150 billion more in costs to Americans, because that’s who pays the tariffs. It’s a point that may be lost on Donald Trump, but this lot get it.

Here’s the bottom line.

Donald Trump was asked what’s going on with tariffs and no 30 seconds will better nail the state of the White House right now

Source White House Image Wikimedia Commons