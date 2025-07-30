This White House boast was a stark reminder that Maga still doesn’t understand how tariffs work – 15 major facepalms

US donald trump

During the previous administration, the White House Twitter account was used for factual announcements and messages of solidarity after tragedies, but under the new guy, who is also the old, old guy, it has become a string of memes, lies and propaganda.

The media won’t cover it — but President Trump’s ICE took out the trash. Murderers. Rapists. Gang members. THE WORST OF THE WORST.@StephenM lays it out: While the press looked the other way, President Trump PROTECTED America. pic.twitter.com/w50EDpSZ6U — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 9, 2025

THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/fwFWeYonAq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

HAPPY 250TH BIRTHDAY TO THE UNITED STATES ARMY! pic.twitter.com/4EaVwgg8dr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2025

On Tuesday, they shared the new total figure for tariffs collected under Trump’s ridiculous and punitive rules.

WELCOME TO THE GOLDEN AGE ✨ Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS, the U.S. has generated over $150B in tariff revenues within the past 6 months. pic.twitter.com/f0nHQeXPtH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

That’s $150 billion more in costs to Americans, because that’s who pays the tariffs. It’s a point that may be lost on Donald Trump, but this lot get it.

1.

Hey @grok, If the White House collected $150B of tariffs then who ultimately did the White House collect that revenue from? Answer in three words or less. — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) July 29, 2025

American consumers. — Grok (@grok) July 29, 2025

2.

Who paid that $150B? — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 29, 2025

3.

Those are OUR dollars. We had to pay them. But sure golden age.

For billionaires. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 30, 2025

4.

Cool. Now explain how making Americans pay $150B more for goods is a win. Tariffs aren’t free money—they’re a tax on us, not them. — Peter (@_e_tto_) July 29, 2025

5.

Actual footage of a $600 tariff being paid by an American for a $200 order. Tax, it’s called a tax. https://t.co/qHDXMfolCC pic.twitter.com/arwKxbvhQm — Kip Kelly (@kipthekelly) July 29, 2025

6.

What's there to celebrate? The cost of beef is up.

The cost of utilities is up.

The cost of electronics is up.

The cost of Rx drugs is up.

The cost of coffee is up.

The cost of toys is up. And it's American consumers who are paying the price. https://t.co/ZGIAIhR765 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 30, 2025

7.

Trump White House is celebrating the biggest tax increase on middle-class and working-class Americans since the end of the Second World War https://t.co/xsD0Hlmbtr — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 29, 2025

8.

Welcome to the age of bragging about taxing Americans, as if you didn’t when Americans paid all of those tower of taxes and welcome to the age of lying about it so blatantly — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) July 29, 2025

9.

Only MAGA morons would celebrate that US importers are paying $150 billion in tariffs, aka import taxes, which they are passing through to American consumers. Why would they celebrate? Because they're morons. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) July 29, 2025

10.

me after accidentally using the monkey paw to wish for more tax positivity https://t.co/eyPsbuARxR pic.twitter.com/8jU81nKG94 — Bobby Kogan (@BBKogan) July 29, 2025

11.

My parents, who are on a fixed income, paid over $470 more for groceries this month than July 2024. Consumers are the ones paying for the tariffs. Stop kidding yourselves. — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) July 29, 2025

12.

A Republican president celebrating collecting $150 billion in taxes from American consumers while also promising to redistribute it all with “rebate” handouts. Stupid is as stupid does. https://t.co/vFVocq2i3v — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 29, 2025

13.

It’s not a “golden age” for the Americans paying the tariffs. https://t.co/taG5dP1OMn — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) July 29, 2025

14.

Congratulations everyone, we all paid this with higher prices. Good work https://t.co/IK3Cuqw3Bw — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) July 30, 2025

15.

I genuinely believe that Trump still doesn’t know how tariffs work. https://t.co/V0JONfxlkB — Lake Erie Monster (@caribwayoflife) July 30, 2025

Here’s the bottom line.

In case you were wondering, yes, the administration thinks it’s hilarious that Trump supporters are too dumb to realize that tariffs are a tax hike on them. https://t.co/yMx2tlXmaF — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 29, 2025

