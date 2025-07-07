US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump was asked what’s going on with tariffs and no 30 seconds will better nail the state of the White House right now

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2025

If you had to choose a single word to sum up Donald Trump’s return to the White House, well, chaos would be right up there, obviously.

As would tariffs, which the retuning president hasn’t stopped wanging on about during pretty much the entirety of his second administration to date.

But despite – or perhaps because – he’s always going on about them, it’s still not entirely clear what he is doing with them.

So this journalist surely spoke for us all when she attempted to clear things up just a little bit (that’s Trump fundraiser turned trade secretary Howard Lutnick on the right).

Chaos it is, then. And these people surely said it best.

