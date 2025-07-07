Donald Trump was asked what’s going on with tariffs and no 30 seconds will better nail the state of the White House right now

US donald trump tariffs

If you had to choose a single word to sum up Donald Trump’s return to the White House, well, chaos would be right up there, obviously.

As would tariffs, which the retuning president hasn’t stopped wanging on about during pretty much the entirety of his second administration to date.

But despite – or perhaps because – he’s always going on about them, it’s still not entirely clear what he is doing with them.

So this journalist surely spoke for us all when she attempted to clear things up just a little bit (that’s Trump fundraiser turned trade secretary Howard Lutnick on the right).

Reporter: Do the tariff rates change at all on July 9th or do they change on August 1st? Trump: What are you talking about? Reporter: Tariff rates. Do they change on July 9th or August 1st? Trump: They’re going to be tariffs. The tariffs are going to be the tariffs. I think… pic.twitter.com/f57uFmP34r — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2025

Chaos it is, then. And these people surely said it best.

He has no idea what’s going on https://t.co/BXVlf2L6XF — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 6, 2025

We have a president who literally doesn’t know what day it is. He may or may not know what month. Nor what he’s said previously. This president is on the verge of mental collapse https://t.co/5fopJuykYF — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 6, 2025

“The tariffs are going to be the tariffs.” — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) July 6, 2025

Trump has no f***ing idea what he’s doing with trade deals and tariffs. He just says whatever pops into his head at the moment. A total clown and buffoon.

pic.twitter.com/3zxaaN3Fil — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 6, 2025

He has absolutely no idea what’s going on in his own administration. Not on his signature policy. Not on his signature economic negotiations. Nothing. Every bit of the narrative the media (and the RW) pushed about Biden not being in control, is actually true about Trump. https://t.co/Dd3Nqgk3Y9 — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) July 6, 2025

6.