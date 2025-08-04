The internet is losing it over this mystery Maga who looks like George W Bush in a comedy Trump wig

US donald trump

In the time of AI, we’re so used to mistrusting things we see on the internet that we’re very much questioning whether a Florida state senator might be pranking us all. The only thing making us think this could be a genuinely unaltered photo is that Jay Collins has previously shown no signs of having a sense of humour.

Check it out.

What’s going on with this guy?

At the time of writing, we don’t know who this Florida Freedom Forum attendee is, or – more importantly – whether he’s a two-for-the-price-of-one US president impersonator. We do know that he’s the talk of the internet.

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

1.

Everything else aside, I have been laughing for a solid 10 mins over this fella who looks like George W. Bush in a Trump wig. https://t.co/VqEGn5Avwl pic.twitter.com/9Tueln6LQ4 — Jon (@JacamoRed) August 3, 2025

2.

“we asked ai to generate a republican” ass mf https://t.co/yjzu7RQXRV pic.twitter.com/2S7619eHRl — bugiboo steak house (@studiogibby) August 4, 2025

3.

I’m sorry, but all I can see is a Temu George Santos, George W. Trump, Rick Wilson, and one of the original Oompa Loompas. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 2, 2025

4.

5.

How is this real?! — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 4, 2025

6.

This is satire, right? It must be. pic.twitter.com/n6e98bI3Zb — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) August 2, 2025

7.

I'm actually confused if that's Bush or not pic.twitter.com/XstiWlabNH — (@RadicalNeocon) August 3, 2025

8.

9.

Grab em by the Bushy https://t.co/di60ho1hAw pic.twitter.com/V5z7lM9PyO — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) August 3, 2025

10.

Wait, seen this picture while scrolling. This is an actual person? Not an actor? — Comedy of Things (@ComedyOfThings) August 4, 2025

11.

This has got to be comedians crashing the party. This could not possibly be real. — stop tRumpnado (@tRumpnado2016) August 4, 2025

12.

Do we KNOW this wasn’t George Dub just trying out a Halloween costume? https://t.co/WP4sUdq4fr — Rachel H. (@rhawki13) August 4, 2025

13.

Oh my godddddd I kept scrolling by this and thought it was a dumb meme but THIS IS AN ACTUAL PERSON OH NOOOOO https://t.co/V1CkPWR5nl — Moechii (@takeitsleazy456) August 4, 2025

14.

GOP final boss — Will (@WillHaver88) August 3, 2025

15.

George W. Trump looks like a Simpsons gag. — Mike “Enemy Within” Simons (@TheMikk17) August 3, 2025

It’s not the first time people have been presented with what may be another US politician in a Trump wig. There was also the Disney waxwork which a lot of people think was meant to be Hillary Clinton.

READ MORE

Disney’s animatronic Trump in the Hall of Presidents is back with a makeover, and an unconvincing pledge to uphold the Constitution

Source Jay Collins Image Wikimedia Commons, Jay Collins, Wikimedia Commons