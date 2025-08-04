US donald trump

The internet is losing it over this mystery Maga who looks like George W Bush in a comedy Trump wig

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2025

In the time of AI, we’re so used to mistrusting things we see on the internet that we’re very much questioning whether a Florida state senator might be pranking us all. The only thing making us think this could be a genuinely unaltered photo is that Jay Collins has previously shown no signs of having a sense of humour.

Check it out.

Just arrived at the Florida Freedom Forum, standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow patriots ready to defend our country right here at home. Fired up for an action-packed weekend filled with faith, freedom, and the fight to save America. With a photo of Jay Collins surrounded by six other men, one of whom looks exactly like George W Bush but with hair a lot like that of Donald Trump.

What’s going on with this guy?

a close-up of the man who looks like George W Bush

At the time of writing, we don’t know who this Florida Freedom Forum attendee is, or – more importantly – whether he’s a two-for-the-price-of-one US president impersonator. We do know that he’s the talk of the internet.

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

It’s not the first time people have been presented with what may be another US politician in a Trump wig. There was also the Disney waxwork which a lot of people think was meant to be Hillary Clinton.

