The internet is losing it over this mystery Maga who looks like George W Bush in a comedy Trump wig
In the time of AI, we’re so used to mistrusting things we see on the internet that we’re very much questioning whether a Florida state senator might be pranking us all. The only thing making us think this could be a genuinely unaltered photo is that Jay Collins has previously shown no signs of having a sense of humour.
Check it out.
What’s going on with this guy?
At the time of writing, we don’t know who this Florida Freedom Forum attendee is, or – more importantly – whether he’s a two-for-the-price-of-one US president impersonator. We do know that he’s the talk of the internet.
Here are some of our favourite reactions.
1.
Everything else aside, I have been laughing for a solid 10 mins over this fella who looks like George W. Bush in a Trump wig. https://t.co/VqEGn5Avwl pic.twitter.com/9Tueln6LQ4
— Jon (@JacamoRed) August 3, 2025
2.
“we asked ai to generate a republican” ass mf https://t.co/yjzu7RQXRV pic.twitter.com/2S7619eHRl
— bugiboo steak house (@studiogibby) August 4, 2025
3.
I’m sorry, but all I can see is a Temu George Santos, George W. Trump, Rick Wilson, and one of the original Oompa Loompas.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 2, 2025
4.
"George W. Trump isn't real he can't hurt you!"
George W. Trump: https://t.co/rrq0L4fBWI pic.twitter.com/AWyw37puKg
— Bushie (@OldNewRight) August 3, 2025
5.
How is this real?!
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 4, 2025
6.
This is satire, right? It must be. pic.twitter.com/n6e98bI3Zb
— Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) August 2, 2025
7.
I'm actually confused if that's Bush or not pic.twitter.com/XstiWlabNH
— (@RadicalNeocon) August 3, 2025
8.
The greatest cosplay crossover of all time. #GWTrump https://t.co/PLJoCan1ie pic.twitter.com/JvpAfXaRdB
— Mike “Enemy Within” Simons (@TheMikk17) August 4, 2025
9.
Grab em by the Bushy https://t.co/di60ho1hAw pic.twitter.com/V5z7lM9PyO
— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) August 3, 2025
10.
Wait, seen this picture while scrolling. This is an actual person? Not an actor?
— Comedy of Things (@ComedyOfThings) August 4, 2025
11.
This has got to be comedians crashing the party. This could not possibly be real.
— stop tRumpnado (@tRumpnado2016) August 4, 2025
12.
Do we KNOW this wasn’t George Dub just trying out a Halloween costume? https://t.co/WP4sUdq4fr
— Rachel H. (@rhawki13) August 4, 2025
13.
Oh my godddddd I kept scrolling by this and thought it was a dumb meme but THIS IS AN ACTUAL PERSON OH NOOOOO https://t.co/V1CkPWR5nl
— Moechii (@takeitsleazy456) August 4, 2025
14.
GOP final boss
— Will (@WillHaver88) August 3, 2025
15.
George W. Trump looks like a Simpsons gag.
— Mike “Enemy Within” Simons (@TheMikk17) August 3, 2025
It’s not the first time people have been presented with what may be another US politician in a Trump wig. There was also the Disney waxwork which a lot of people think was meant to be Hillary Clinton.
i'm putting together a team https://t.co/78BasNlvHk pic.twitter.com/WJMF5c065P
— billy possum (@brbtea) August 3, 2025
