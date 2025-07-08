Disney’s animatronic Trump in the Hall of Presidents is back with a makeover, and an unconvincing pledge to uphold the Constitution

US disney donald trump

The Hall of Presidents in Walt Disney World, Florida, has reopened with Donald Trump back in the front of the exhibition, and once more saying a few words.

@cbsnews Disney World's Hall of Presidents reopened on Sunday, June 29, with an updated animatronic of President Donald Trump. It had been closed since January 20, 2025, the day of President Trump's inauguration. His animatronic is now back to center stage and the audio has been updated. ♬ original sound – cbsnews

The resort has apparently given the animatronic an upgrade, after many believe his previous robotic figure was rumoured to be a hastily reworked model of Hillary Clinton.



For a conspiracy theory, that seems remarkably possible, although we think the upgrade is a Trump that could have its batteries removed if it started wittering on about sharks or the Nobel Peace Prize.

The new Trump is definitely all him, however, and while we were hoping it would reopen to show all the other presidents facepalming, the actual Disney rework received its own facepalms from TikTok users.

1.

Anamatronic is too coherent it’s not realistic.

stogs.nef

2.

Even the robot lies like the real thing. Very authentic.

serenity_bliss

3.

The scariest ride in Disneyland.

madasalorry

4.

Bad move Disney. The tourism in Florida is already diminishing rapidly.. now you want to add a nail to the coffin. SMH

NYCLissie

5.

Why is no one talking about how much it’s severance coded wth.

Catlaser

6.

Is this lowkey trolling Trump?! I’m here for it!!!

Frank Kruse

7.

They forgot that he now says he doesn’t know if he had to defend the constitution. Apparently he thinks the constitution is optional now.

Jason

8.

Wow and he managed to breach that oath before the hall even reopened.

Chris

9.

Trump will go down as the worst president in the history of America within this decade. his name will become synonymous with words like failure, fraud, egotistical, weakness, racism, corruption, etc.

Wolfspirit

10.

This is why I couldn’t see lincoln when I went, are you kidding me.

Joel

11.

Oh, he won’t execute the office faithfully, but he’ll definitely execute how the office is viewed worldwide.

Kaela

12.

I’ve never heard him talk so clearly.

ChasingTheLight

13.

when the Disney animatronic would do a better job than the real thing, you know it’s all gone Pete Tong.

Bambleberry

14.

Bioshock Infinite?

Justfoundouticanchangemyname

15.

Animatronic Trump seems more human than the real DJT.

Sandra Fox

One Brit pointed out how weird the whole concept is.

Imagine you go to Thorpe Park and your mum makes you listen to a wax model of Liz Truss.

Harri with an i

Frankly, we’d rather go and visit the lettuce.

