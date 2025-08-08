US donald trump white house

Donald Trump has added tables and chairs to his paved over White House Rose Garden and this A++ comeback hit the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

Just when you thought Donald Trump’s ‘redesign’ AKA demolition of the White House’s historic Rose Garden couldn’t get any worse, he went and did this.

Well, ‘very Mar-A-Lago ish’ is one way of putting it. And not in a good way.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… this one surely said it best.

Nailed it.

In two words.

