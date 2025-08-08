Donald Trump has added tables and chairs to his paved over White House Rose Garden and this A++ comeback hit the rest out the park

US donald trump white house

Just when you thought Donald Trump’s ‘redesign’ AKA demolition of the White House’s historic Rose Garden couldn’t get any worse, he went and did this.

The newly redesigned Rose Garden, complete with cafe style tables and umbrellas. Very ‘Mar-A- Lago’ ish.

Nice! pic.twitter.com/kGZFJtLl0d — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) August 7, 2025

Well, ‘very Mar-A-Lago ish’ is one way of putting it. And not in a good way.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

This looks like a restaurant you go to after golf for a club sandwich and a laugh about how the umbrellas look like dicks https://t.co/B5x8qXNLtd — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 7, 2025

Looks like shit. Will be jackhammered to pieces the day he leaves. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) August 7, 2025

I know there are a million horrible things this administration is doing but what upsets me the most is honestly just how trashy and lowbrow it all is https://t.co/6Kxy3oMnz8 — sam (@sam_d_1995) August 8, 2025

Who exactly is going to be hanging out at these tables? I find this paving of the Rose Garden grotesque. But I’m from Montana. We prefer grass to concrete. https://t.co/ndsauim6mY — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 8, 2025

The umbrellas look like giant dildos. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 8, 2025

I CRINGE every time I see what Trump destroyed at the White House. He took the historic Rose Garden—once full of life and natural beauty—and paved it over with concrete and tacky umbrellas straight out of one of his failing golf resorts. I’m just grateful I got to see it in its… pic.twitter.com/OmKYmTacFi — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 7, 2025

This looks like absolute fucking dog shit. I’ve seen better outdoor seating in the fucking Starbucks. — TrixstarRS (@TricstarRS) August 7, 2025

… this one surely said it best.

like the outdoor seating of a college campus panera bread https://t.co/QD3VyoX9uW — scotty (@plathiandc) August 7, 2025

Nailed it.

In two words.

