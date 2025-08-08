Rupert Lowe issued an emergency immigrant alert and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Politics immigration Reform UK Rupert lowe

Never let it be said that Rupert Lowe, the former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent following his spectacular falling out with Nigel Farage, doesn’t spend his time wisely.

In this instance the one-time chairman of Southampton FC got a deckchair and a pair of binoculars to scan the Great Yarmouth horizon for anyone who might be seeking refuge in the UK from abroad.

And guess what? He spotted some! And like a Poundshop Home Guard he got on Twitter to alert everyone about it.

Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW. Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing. If these are illegal migrants, I will be using every tool at my disposal to ensure these individuals are deported. Enough is enough. Britain needs mass deportations. NOW. pic.twitter.com/1mCg0ljRQ4 — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 7, 2025

It prompted no end of responses from people who enjoy this sort of thing (with a strong chance of voting Reform UK, you’d imagine).

The image of you angrily waiting at the beach, fish and chips in one hand and a walkie talkie in the other is a pleasant thought. Get em Rupert! — The Native Hare (@thenativehare) August 7, 2025

Are they using larger vessels now and deploying rubber dinghies from them offshore? Great Yarmouth isn’t a quick paddle from Calais. Is someone moving them deep into UK waters? — Lammie (@lammie_j) August 7, 2025

Some exceptionally bad seafaring. Odds of assimilating to Britain with skills like that? Zero. Deport. pic.twitter.com/Tisn59QE2U — Landeur (@BritishLandeur) August 7, 2025

There were also people calling it out for what it surely was.

People fleeing war, persecution or poverty on dinghies aren’t the threat, the real threat is fear-mongering that erodes the values Britain once stood for. Compassion isn’t weakness. History won’t be kind to those who chose cruelty over humanity. — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) August 7, 2025

But the real reason we’re here is because it turns out Lowe was talking utter nonsense, as helpfully pointed out.

Are you sure it’s not just this rowing boat that was going past Great Yarmouth at that time this evening Rupert?https://t.co/CB0AfNyqe2 pic.twitter.com/oXjz7T2PwA — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 7, 2025

It was indeed, as a moment’s research would surely have told him.

Good news. False alarm! The unknown vessel was charity rowers, thank goodness. As a well done to the crew, I’ll donate £1,000 to their charity – raising money for MND. Keep going, and watch out for any real illegal migrants! We received a huge number of urgent complaints from… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 8, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Ahahahahahah you fucking moron — Lesley ☭ (@lesthecroc) August 8, 2025

I told you that hours ago Corporal Jones https://t.co/h2tIVsL0Hn pic.twitter.com/UW9mkVYT4F — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 8, 2025

You would have been a menace during Dunkirk — Florence Lox (@floboflo) August 8, 2025

To conclude …

This man is such a loser. https://t.co/3wYmRf4uxh — Brendan May (@bmay) August 8, 2025

