Rupert Lowe issued an emergency immigrant alert and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

Never let it be said that Rupert Lowe, the former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent following his spectacular falling out with Nigel Farage, doesn’t spend his time wisely.

In this instance the one-time chairman of Southampton FC got a deckchair and a pair of binoculars to scan the Great Yarmouth horizon for anyone who might be seeking refuge in the UK from abroad.

And guess what? He spotted some! And like a Poundshop Home Guard he got on Twitter to alert everyone about it.

It prompted no end of responses from people who enjoy this sort of thing (with a strong chance of voting Reform UK, you’d imagine).

There were also people calling it out for what it surely was.

But the real reason we’re here is because it turns out Lowe was talking utter nonsense, as helpfully pointed out.

It was indeed, as a moment’s research would surely have told him.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

