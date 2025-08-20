Donald Trump is mad at the ‘woke’ Smithsonian for telling people how bad slavery was – 24 brutal responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been leafing through the authoritarian playbook again, and he’s landed on the chapter that covers shutting down voices that tell a version of history you don’t want people to know.

In this case, it’s the 179-year-old Smithsonian Institution, who have been talking about *checks notes* slavery.

Let’s take a look at the Orange Man Baby’s rant.

Trump: The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was… We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done… pic.twitter.com/DHGkGnCydJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2025

Things a museum shouldn’t talk about in Trumpland –

How bad slavery was, How being downtrodden restricts people’s attainments, Anything bad about the US.

Things a museum should talk about in Trumpland –

Success, Brightness, The future.

Okay. Got it. The internet, however, begged to differ.

History is WOKE! Facts are WOKE! Museums are WOKE! Democracy is WOKE! Truth is WOKE! Ignorance? NOT WOKE! https://t.co/bluE8wvQ6W — @repyvetteclarke.bsky.social (@RepYvetteClarke) August 19, 2025

Ummm…What were the good parts of slavery, MAGA? pic.twitter.com/oSNkXvWPib — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 19, 2025

why doesn't the Smithsonian talk more about how the upsides of slavery? pic.twitter.com/zAS88teudv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

I’d say unbelievable, but this is completely on brand and believable for Trump. https://t.co/0WphyPyJfg — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) August 19, 2025

Whitewashing slavery & the genocide of Native Americans — and even sanitizing the Holocaust — is all part of the Trump/Project 2025 agenda… As Orwell warned, totalitarian regimes create their own “history” and “truth” — and that’s explicitly what’s happening here. — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) August 19, 2025

Trump sounds mad museums didn’t include a ‘slavery was actually jobs training’ section. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 19, 2025

Imagine walking into the Holocaust Museum and complaining it’s too negative. That’s the level we’re at… pic.twitter.com/qrjvvhkGZS — DJL❤️‍ (@lovetoalltx15) August 19, 2025

Somebody is very worried about the Epstein files coming out on Friday pic.twitter.com/9UPqkecIXP — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Wordsmith & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) August 19, 2025

I’m a former history teacher so let me make it clear that attempting to rewrite and white-wash museums will not change the truth about the past. ⁰⁰Trump has always had a complicated relationship with facts and the truth. https://t.co/XlMXnoSp4w — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) August 19, 2025

Slavery was bad. Apparently, this statement now triggers Trump and his fans. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 19, 2025

Trump's desperate attempt to whitewash slavery by attacking the Smithsonian as 'woke' exposes him as a cowardly history-denier afraid of America's ugly truths. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 19, 2025

