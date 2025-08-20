US donald trump

Donald Trump is mad at the ‘woke’ Smithsonian for telling people how bad slavery was – 24 brutal responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 20th, 2025

Donald Trump has been leafing through the authoritarian playbook again, and he’s landed on the chapter that covers shutting down voices that tell a version of history you don’t want people to know.

In this case, it’s the 179-year-old Smithsonian Institution, who have been talking about *checks notes* slavery.

Let’s take a look at the Orange Man Baby’s rant.

Things a museum shouldn’t talk about in Trumpland –

How bad slavery was,

How being downtrodden restricts people’s attainments,

Anything bad about the US.

Things a museum should talk about in Trumpland –

Success,

Brightness,

The future.

Okay. Got it. The internet, however, begged to differ.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

