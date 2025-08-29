‘What’s the weirdest flex you’ve ever heard someone say with a straight face?’ – 21 bizarre brags that people were unable to take seriously

Life Ask Reddit

Everyone enjoys a little boast now and again, and there’s no harm in that, especially if you have achieved something genuinely worth celebrating. However, some people’s ideas about what gives them a sense of pride can be somewhat odd, as they discovered on the AskReddit page after user Reasonable_Buddy1293 asked this:

‘What’s the weirdest flex you’ve ever heard someone say with a straight face?’

People piled in with examples of people who had blown their own trumpets in the oddest of ways.

1.

‘A manager of a different department to me prided herself on being crazy busy all the time. She proudly told me she hasn’t listened to music in 15 years because she doesn’t have time. I asked if she has a radio in her car and she said she turns it off. I said, what about in supermarkets where they play background music, she said she tunes it out and ignores it. This conversation was about 12 years ago and I’m still so confused.’

–sl0wl0rris

2.

”I don’t drink water’.’

–krysiis

3.

‘My cousin once bragged that he had never used sunscreen in his life. Said it with total pride like he was invincible, while peeling like a lobster on vacation.’

–SnTnL95

4.

‘A kid told me the Grand Wizard eats Thanksgiving dinner at his house.’

–ironfistofdeath

5.

‘I knew someone who was proud that he never, ever ate fresh food (fruits and veggies). He’d actually pick them out of food at restaurants.’

–Odd-Comfortable-6134

6.

‘In college, my husband was loitering in a hallway waiting for his class to open and was standing near a girl and a guy. Girls hands are both wrapped in gauze and the guy asks why. She says she has second degree burns on her hands and had to wrap them up. Then he very confidently comes out with ‘Yeah, well, I’ve had all degrees of burns’, as the ultimate story top. It is said frequently around my home to this day and is a part of our family vocabulary.’

–Penguinofmyspirit

7.

”I once chugged a whole jar of pickle juice and it destroyed the lining of my stomach!’

OK, go you, kiddo!’

–gtmattz

8.

‘Dude I knew used to brag about how he keeps his car super clean because he washes it every weekend in front of his house. Turns out he tried starting up a car washing business and it went under. He has like five years worth of cleaning supplies that he’s trying to get through. That’s why he cleans his car all the time.’

–LuckyCod2887

9.

‘I know this person who has these giant bicep muscles. Him and his partner would always brag how they’re the biggest in the area. But honestly, they look ridiculous. Like someone jammed toddler head into his arm, they’re huge. But it’s not proportional to the rest of his body. I went home and had a good cackle with my husband about it.’

–CrabbiestAsp

10.

”I don’t take sick days, I just come to work and do my job’. We work in education, funny how he isn’t here post 2021. But you know… we have years of whole classes getting sick to look back on.’

–ElkZealousideal1824

11.

‘My old boss bragged about working 100 hrs a week with a toddler and a baby at home. She was nuts.’

–Mad-Pooper