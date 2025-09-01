Entertainment experiment

Ever wondered just how far Stretch Armstrong can stretch? It’s this far

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2025

Over on TikTok, this little experiment by @vlogcast went hugely viral back in 2022, and with people watching it over and over – we’re not a bit surprised.

This is a hell of a way to water the grass.

@vlogcast

Armstrong! 😱

♬ original sound – Vlog Cast

Strong Violet Beauregarde vibes – for those of us still traumatised by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Violet Beauregarde Willie Wonka GIFfrom Violet Beauregarde GIFs

TikTok users clearly loved it, giving it more than 700,000 likes, as well as more than 6,000 comments. Here are a few favourites.

As these things tend to do, the clip turned up on Twitter, where it got even more love.

Sol Brennan felt a bit guilty.

To elasticity and beyond.

Source @vlogcast Image Screengrab