Ever wondered just how far Stretch Armstrong can stretch? It’s this far

Entertainment experiment

Over on TikTok, this little experiment by @vlogcast went hugely viral back in 2022, and with people watching it over and over – we’re not a bit surprised.

This is a hell of a way to water the grass.

Strong Violet Beauregarde vibes – for those of us still traumatised by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

TikTok users clearly loved it, giving it more than 700,000 likes, as well as more than 6,000 comments. Here are a few favourites.

As these things tend to do, the clip turned up on Twitter, where it got even more love.

You’ll watch all of this 💪🏼 😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/9PVnEpzdMu — Ewen Cameron🎧 (@EwenDCameron) August 2, 2022

this is the ideal male form pic.twitter.com/Pz0LYu14Q2 — Siddhant 🐼 • 🧱 • 💀 • 🔪 (@SidPhoenix2211) August 2, 2022

Sol Brennan felt a bit guilty.

I laughed but I also always feel really bad when toys are destroyed. I blame Toy Story — Sol Brennan (they/them) (@wuffles) August 2, 2022

To elasticity and beyond.

READ MORE

The usual suspects are waffling on over a gender neutral Potato Head – 25 hilarious reactions

Source @vlogcast Image Screengrab