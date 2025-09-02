Rudy Giuliani is going to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the news is about as popular as a bottle of cheap hair dye

US donald trump rudy giuliani

There’s been a lot going on in the life of disgraced former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, and we’re not even talking about him being disbarred from practising law, accused of racketeering, or being found guilty of defamation in his effort to support Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.

At the time of writing, Mr Giuliani is recovering at home after a serious car crash, in which it is reported that he has fractured a thoracic vertebra.

Here’s the statement put out by his team.

Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire last night, his spokesman says pic.twitter.com/LV49slhAis — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) August 31, 2025

And here’s the statement put out by the police.

Ummm so the New Hampshire State Police report doesn’t sound anything like the story that Rudy Giuliani’s people posted pic.twitter.com/T2hmCS5mjW — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 1, 2025

Now, that’s what they call ‘discrepancies’. However it happened, we sincerely hope he makes a good recovery. As he receives whatever treatment he needs, we’re sure his spirits will have been raised by this news from the White House.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor…” – President Trump pic.twitter.com/cqQOU290Vo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 1, 2025

Interesting timing, and not a popular move. Not a popular move at all.

1.

Future recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/9hBMMRX7xS — Covie (@covie_93) September 2, 2025

2.

Never has a man fallen as far as Rudy Giuliani. Trump rewarding this lying degenerate with the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an absolute disgrace to this country. pic.twitter.com/uKjNAvlz1X — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 2, 2025

3.

Generally, you aren’t awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for interfering in elections and trying to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/xH4koFxmnK — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 2, 2025

4.

BREAKING: The White House announces Rudy Giuliani, who is currently still in the hospital after a serious car accident, will be awarded the presidential medal of freedom. Giuliani is a disbarred, disgraced, indicted ghoul who torched democracy for Trump’s ego. Sickening. As… pic.twitter.com/aoD7FqEpPF — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 1, 2025

5.

Giving Rudy Giuliani the Medal of Freedom is like giving a Michelin star to a Waffle House bathroom. The only thing he’s truly earned is a lifetime supply of hair dye and subpoenas. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) September 1, 2025

6.

So, the 34-felony convict liable for sexual assault will have awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to an adulterer (Limbaugh), an election fraud charged with 9 felonies (Giuliani), and a pedophile protector (Jim Jordan). The medal is now meaningless. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 2, 2025

7.

BREAKING: Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Note that Giuliani has been charged with felonies in two different states, including racketeering and has been found liable for over $100… pic.twitter.com/xIzNUnW59z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 1, 2025

8.

Making awards & honors meaningless again. https://t.co/hdCbrCld0G — J Fish (@ez2bFISH) September 2, 2025

9.

When trump gives rudy giuliani the Medal of Freedom but he has to hand it over to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to help cover the debt he owes them…… — Covie (@covie_93) September 1, 2025

10.

Why are we honoring a drunk that was convicted of slander? pic.twitter.com/T1vEpXAlK4 — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 1, 2025

11.

Rudy Giuliani went from “America’s Mayor” to Trump’s drunken coup-plotting treason-weasel. Giving him a Medal of Freedom is spitting in the face of democracy. pic.twitter.com/aiOflgU5AF — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 1, 2025

12.

We are truly in an upside-down hell. I didn’t fight as a USAF service member only to watch the toilet bowl swirl of the USA going into the shitter. A criminal to criminal swap of the medal of freedom. What’s next—giving Russian medals to Americans? Oh. That already happened. https://t.co/PbvgtFGwWk — Denver Lee Riggleman III (@Denver4VA) September 1, 2025

13.

Astronaut John Glenn requested that African American mathematician Katherine Johnson confirm the re-entry calculations for his 1962 orbital spaceflight. She received the medal of Freedom from Obama.

In comparison…Trump gave Rudy Giuliani the medal of freedom. — tim russ (@timruss2) September 2, 2025

14.

Our people are dusting off the lectern and buying in gallons of creosote as we speak. Time to come home, Rudy. pic.twitter.com/q4DltiGZ5P — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) September 1, 2025

15.

Let’s unpack what this post conveniently left out: Rudy Giuliani isn’t just disbarred and $148M in the hole. He’s facing criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for trying to overturn the 2020 election—conspiracy and solicitation to commit election fraud. His legal chaos also… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) September 1, 2025

We’re pretty sure the accident plot is thick enough, but for some – it thickens.>

Ok what….?! The same day Rudy Giuliani gets hit with a car, in the weirdest news report ever… Trump’s team announces he is giving Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom? I mean if you wanted to start a conspiracy that someone tried to silence Rudy and is now paying him… pic.twitter.com/rcKMccLoP5 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani crying poverty to the judge was funny, but the savage courtroom sketch was comedy gold – 17 favourite reactions

Image Screengrab