Rudy Giuliani is going to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the news is about as popular as a bottle of cheap hair dye

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2025

There’s been a lot going on in the life of disgraced former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, and we’re not even talking about him being disbarred from practising law, accused of racketeering, or being found guilty of defamation in his effort to support Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.

At the time of writing, Mr Giuliani is recovering at home after a serious car crash, in which it is reported that he has fractured a thoracic vertebra.

Here’s the statement put out by his team.

And here’s the statement put out by the police.

Now, that’s what they call ‘discrepancies’. However it happened, we sincerely hope he makes a good recovery. As he receives whatever treatment he needs, we’re sure his spirits will have been raised by this news from the White House.

Interesting timing, and not a popular move. Not a popular move at all.

We’re pretty sure the accident plot is thick enough, but for some – it thickens.>

Image Screengrab