Rudy Giuliani crying poverty to the judge was funny, but the savage courtroom sketch was comedy gold – 17 favourite reactions

US rudy giuliani

Although Donald Trump‘s case has been dismissed – at least until after his term in office – Rudy Giuliani hasn’t had the same luck.

Trump’s former lawyer, the once-respected former Mayor of New York, appeared in court accused of failing to hand over his assets which were forfeit after he defamed two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, in his effort to push the election interference lie.

Today, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman put Rudy Giuliani in his place. Disbarred, disruptive, and disgraced, Giuliani sat in a Manhattan courtroom and ranted about his impoverished existence now that he’s been forced to surrender his assets to the Georgia election workers he defamed — … [image or embed] — Stephanie Kennedy (@wordswithsteph.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 12:03 AM

While the MAGA faithful continue to cry foul, there was little – okay, no – sympathy for Giuliani’s self-inflicted bill of almost $150 million.

A whining Rudy Giuliani asked a judge for special treatment today, saying “I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up, they have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can’t pay my bills.” I’m sorry, but boo f*cking hoo. [image or embed] — Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 5:55 PM

There was, however, a lot of love for the work of Jane Rosenberg, the court artist who captured the scenes in the absence of cameras.

We suspect we’ll be seeing Cartoon Rudy quite a bit in the coming days, but here’s what people have been saying – or not saying – about it so far.

1.

2.

3.

They really captured the tenuous grip his teeth have with his head. — Duke Tootem (@duketootem.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 7:27 PM

4.

5.

6.

7.

“We’re still fighting for this title, and he’s got to go to Middlesbrough and get something, and… and… I’ll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it!” [image or embed] — Andy Parmo (@andyparmo.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 9:39 PM

8.

9.