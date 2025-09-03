Even Trump’s gang of sycophants are having trouble buying his ‘I stopped seven wars’ nonsense – 15 highly sceptical reactions

US donald trump

Despite being almost an hour late, Trump turned up at his planned Oval Office announcement alive and about as well as he usually looks – which caused a ripple of disappointment around the internet.

Trump lives and looks pretty much normal by his standards pic.twitter.com/1zd4KphGmS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

His big announcement was that he’s moving the Space Force HQ to Alabama.

Trump says that he moved Space Force headquarters, from Colorado to Alabama, partly because Colorado has mail-in voting. Apparently, he doesn’t know you can mail in your vote in Alabama too. Why doesn’t the media call him out on his bullshit?pic.twitter.com/M7ROzMoG4o — BlueDream (@58bugeye) September 2, 2025

Trump has unveiled the new Space Force Headquarters in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/O2Pk0GXW0K — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 2, 2025

waited 45 minutes on the white house livestream for it to just be about space force pic.twitter.com/gAhAEfYHSH — Sydney‍♀️ (@sydbug_2018) September 2, 2025

Almost inevitably, Donny Delulu made his pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize again, with this extraordinary claim.

Trump: "Without the United States, everything in the world would die … I settled seven wars." pic.twitter.com/rldTCND38E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

It looks like even his closest allies had their doubts.

Those are three faces that scream "secondhand embarrassment." pic.twitter.com/fsk7tolWVj — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) September 2, 2025

The guy over Trump's left shoulder might be a tad skeptical. — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) September 2, 2025

It is hard to read Vance’s facial expressions as he basically has only one, whether he is on the loo or getting married, but he definitely looks puzzled towards the end of this. https://t.co/EXK7zygz6m — Jo Overty (@Jothegiraffe) September 3, 2025

It might be the first time they’ve been on the same wavelength as the majority of the internet.

1.

Are the wars in the room with us now? — David (@Zero_4) September 2, 2025

2.

How the fuck does anyone keep a straight face? — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 2, 2025

3.

"Everything in the world would die." Everything? The fucking plankton? The amoebas? The little fungus that grows on the ass of a beetle in Brazil? All of it, dependent on the USA. And he settled seven wars! Which seven? The cola wars? The war on Christmas? The man's ego is so big… — Projekt Europa (@braesikalla) September 2, 2025

4.

You have to be a smooth brained moron to believe anything he just said https://t.co/rng3kjndDX — Sir Psycho T (@SirPsychoT) September 2, 2025

5.

FACT CHECK: trump blatantly lied AGAIN that he stopped seven wars. He hasn't stopped ONE war, including the main one in Ukraine he said he would stop in 24 hours. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 2, 2025

6.

Trump is the master of repetition. This new talking point of his is becoming gospel on the right and even parts of liberal media. It’s total and utter BS. He has not ‘settled’ seven wars. Not even close. https://t.co/FRidefFF5g — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 2, 2025

7.

Trump settled 7 wars! Here they are listed: 1. The Trojan War

2. The Napoleonic Wars

3. The Boer War

4. The War of the Roses

5. The War of the Worlds

6. Star Wars

7. Call of Duty: World at War What a guy! https://t.co/LZMpXT16wY — Jon berry (@Bezbezbear) September 2, 2025

8.

Once again, the White House press corpsE fails to ask him as followup to name the seven wars he claims to have settled. https://t.co/gtOjehY2rD — Todd Domke (@ToddDomke) September 2, 2025

9.

“We had a dead country before I came in.” “Without me, everything in the world would die.” The only thing more alarming than his cognitive decline and narcissistic collapse is his newfound obsession with death. https://t.co/yThvrY4eE4 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 2, 2025

10.

"Without the United States, everything in the world would die," says Trump. I swear to g*d, the biggest problem with some (too many) to the south of us, is this odd "American exceptionalism." The US does not stack up well against other countries on many metrics. — Kathryn Mathias (@KathrynMathias1) September 2, 2025

11.

Summary: Blah blah blah bullshit, I want a Nobel Peace Prize.

And Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon who’s in the Epstein files. — Dana (@Dana55692117) September 2, 2025

12.

13.

"Without the United States, everything in the world would die."

No it wouldn't! " I settled seven wars."

No you didn't! Does nobody in the GOP have any balls left or are they so absolutely brainwashed they'll let Donnie talk this bollicksology without correcting him? https://t.co/woBGolcZCt — Barry Hartigan (@BarryHartigan) September 2, 2025

14.

Name them, Paw Paw #TrumpIsUnfit https://t.co/obf4ACTdGu — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Wordsmith & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) September 3, 2025

15.

Fact check: FALSE https://t.co/MbxtE3Jj12 — THE Bruce St. James (@TheBruceStJames) September 2, 2025

Trump has a tell.

Haha.

Just realised when he uses his harmonica hands he’s lying. https://t.co/BuqHuDIxhh — īngrīd stam (@ingridmeta) September 2, 2025

We thought it was when his lips were moving.

This might be the only reasonable reaction.

