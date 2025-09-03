US donald trump

Even Trump’s gang of sycophants are having trouble buying his ‘I stopped seven wars’ nonsense – 15 highly sceptical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 3rd, 2025

Despite being almost an hour late, Trump turned up at his planned Oval Office announcement alive and about as well as he usually looks – which caused a ripple of disappointment around the internet.

His big announcement was that he’s moving the Space Force HQ to Alabama.

Alan Partridge shrugging.

Almost inevitably, Donny Delulu made his pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize again, with this extraordinary claim.

It looks like even his closest allies had their doubts.

It might be the first time they’ve been on the same wavelength as the majority of the internet.

Trump has a tell.

We thought it was when his lips were moving.

This might be the only reasonable reaction.

