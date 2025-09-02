Trump is going to make an announcement from the Oval Office, and the speculation is off the charts – 24 favourite guesses

US donald trump

In the wake of people’s escalating speculation on the health – or indeed, life status – of Donald Trump, the news that he will make an announcement from the Oval Office later today has led to guesses ranging from the ghoulish to the hilarious …sometimes both at the same time.

Unspecified Oval Office announcement from Trump tomorrow afternoon pic.twitter.com/nnzrU7tEpc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 2, 2025

Chris D. Jackson urged caution.

I hope no one is getting their hopes up over this. I'm sure it will be just as absurd as his usual daily announcements. https://t.co/OMozAS4JkO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 2, 2025

Sorry, Chris …people have already got their hopes up.

1.

BREAKING: Oh nothing. Just a president who talks compulsively but has not spoken publicly in a week scheduling "an announcement" at 2 PM tomorrow, per Trump official WH schedule: pic.twitter.com/NkhlrRyvmc — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 2, 2025

2.

No idea what this Oval Office announcement is. Could be resigning Could be apologizing because Stephen Miller molted all over the Residence and someone caught staff dumping the exuviae out of the window Could be clarifying that tariff revenue is really eleventy three trillion pic.twitter.com/qf7i5aCmea — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 2, 2025

3.

During Trump's announcement tomorrow watch closely to see if any bugs fly through him or if his "body" passes through the podium. #TrumpHologram — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 2, 2025

4.

Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. Is he resigning? pic.twitter.com/DwOf6CipKn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2025

5.

6.

Trump Oval Office announcement at 2PM. Vegas odds: 30% golf course, 40% lawsuit rant, 20% world war, 10% ‘covfefe 2.0’. — S0othsayer (@real_s00thsay3r) September 2, 2025

7.

Troops to other crime ridden cities? Pardon of Tiger King? Banning of Windmills? — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) September 2, 2025

8.

Trump making his announcement pic.twitter.com/xp9zyOMK6L — UFO Tarheel (@ufo_tarheel) September 2, 2025

9.

He’s going to polish up the Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/gXUQ0d8en4 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 2, 2025

10.

11.

He'll announce he has covid, has been injecting disinfectant and it's working. — Dwayne Fontenot (@dwayne_fontenot) September 2, 2025

12.