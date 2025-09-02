US donald trump

Trump is going to make an announcement from the Oval Office, and the speculation is off the charts – 24 favourite guesses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2025

In the wake of people’s escalating speculation on the health – or indeed, life status – of Donald Trump, the news that he will make an announcement from the Oval Office later today has led to guesses ranging from the ghoulish to the hilarious …sometimes both at the same time.

Chris D. Jackson urged caution.

Sorry, Chris …people have already got their hopes up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2