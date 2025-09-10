This Tommy Robinson supporter insisted he was a ‘grass roots’ movement and the unexpected payoff is a proper jaw-dropper

Politics flags Tommy Robinson

Time now to return to the nation’s new-found fondness for flying the flag, hoisting Union Jacks up street lamps and painting St George’s crosses on mini roundabouts, basically draping themselves in as much bunting as they can lay their hands on.

It’s people of a certain political persuasion who are doing this, of course, and one of these people is this man in Lichfield who’s been doing his bit for the cause, insisting that it’s a ‘grass roots’ roots movement.

Except the unexpected twist in the tale is a proper jaw-dropper.

“Would you say that this is entirely grassroots?” Man putting up flags in Lichfield: “Yes..” “Do you support Tommy Robinson?” “Yes, massively” “So are you affiliated with him?” “I was with him last night, yes. He gave me these flags” pic.twitter.com/tiu2ygiTT7 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 10, 2025

Pure David Brent that bit at the end.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

NOTHING will prepare you for this 45-second story arc. From “I’m just doing this because I love the flag, it’s totally grassroots, and I’m not part of anything political”… to who *actually gave him* the flags. Anyone who believes it is an innocent movement needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/M3IucoQcqc — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 10, 2025

2.

lol is it entirely grassroots …I was with him last night , he gave me these flags. — shirl3y (@Shirl3yBell) September 10, 2025

3.

4.

So he’s an agitator then isn’t he? And an arsehole — Snowy & the pandemonium of parrots (@snowy2007) September 10, 2025

5.

Flags provided by Tommy Robinson. The last 10 seconds of this video are pure gold. pic.twitter.com/lZLmceSxLD — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) September 10, 2025

6.

Radicalised fucking dickhead. ‘Bow to the flag’!?

You can mate, I sure as shit don’t intend to. — Maverick1jgd #LUFC #FBPE (@wfmtea) September 10, 2025

7.

Really need to impress on people the difference between Patriotism and Nationalism. Patriotism is the love and devotion to one’s country and its people, while nationalism is the belief in the superiority of one’s own nation and a desire for its dominance over others. — Ben Scoble (@benscoble) September 10, 2025

Source @SaulStaniforth