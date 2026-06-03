25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Bluesky this week. If ever there were a good time to find a distraction from the news, it’s now – although a little bit of topical humour crept in.
If you see something you like and you’re on Bluesky, give them a share or a follow. Spread the love.
1.
McDonald’s All Day Breakfast was taken away by God because we kept not washing our hands during the pandemic
— juno rylee schultz (@junoryleejournalism.com) 25 May 2026 at 14:27
2.
schadenfreude (noun): the joy derived from watching someone you despise trying to pronounce the word ‘schadenfreude’
— kattsdogma.bsky.social (@kattsdogma.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 14:34
3.
Remember, the first victim of Scream 3 was Courtney Cox's hair.
— Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123.bsky.social) 27 May 2026 at 13:51
4.
You can always tell when The Stranglers have been in to return their books.
— Orkney Library & Archive (@orkneylibrary.bsky.social) 28 May 2026 at 11:28
5.
If someone had told me 20 years ago "In 20 years you'll be using a much shittier, buggier version of photoshop, but you won't own it! You'll rent it for a quarter of a thousand dollars every year!" I would have murdered them
— Michael Kupperman (@mkupperman.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 05:10
6.
Meowie Antoinette
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 14:20
7.
it's incredible how quickly a fridge goes from "omg too full" to "omg I have nothing to eat but mustard"
— Kelzor (@bloodlesscoup.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 19:38
8.
— Andy Mackenzie (@andymack.bsky.social) 29 May 2026 at 20:46
9.
they should make a jackie chan game like the new bond one where you're just having slapstick fights. there should be a button to yell "sorry!" or "i don't want any trouble!" while you're smashing someone's skull with a mop
— merritt (@merrittk.com) 30 May 2026 at 19:22
10.
Hard to know when someone is hitchhiking or just being supportive
— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) 29 May 2026 at 01:16
11.
Look, plantar fascitis sucks but I think this guy has bigger issues going on
— Lucas Seehafer (@seehafer.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 18:52
12.
Some people are sceptical that AI could ever replace humans but I'm pretty sure I could build a Claude agent for the US government that takes over the weekly task of lying to Axios about a deal with Iran being imminent.
As a bonus, Axios could automate uncritically writing that up.
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@explaintrade.com) 31 May 2026 at 18:51