25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

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Welcome to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Bluesky this week. If ever there were a good time to find a distraction from the news, it’s now – although a little bit of topical humour crept in.

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McDonald’s All Day Breakfast was taken away by God because we kept not washing our hands during the pandemic — juno rylee schultz (@junoryleejournalism.com) 25 May 2026 at 14:27

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schadenfreude (noun): the joy derived from watching someone you despise trying to pronounce the word ‘schadenfreude’ — kattsdogma.bsky.social (@kattsdogma.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 14:34

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If someone had told me 20 years ago "In 20 years you'll be using a much shittier, buggier version of photoshop, but you won't own it! You'll rent it for a quarter of a thousand dollars every year!" I would have murdered them — Michael Kupperman (@mkupperman.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 05:10

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it's incredible how quickly a fridge goes from "omg too full" to "omg I have nothing to eat but mustard" — Kelzor (@bloodlesscoup.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 19:38

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they should make a jackie chan game like the new bond one where you're just having slapstick fights. there should be a button to yell "sorry!" or "i don't want any trouble!" while you're smashing someone's skull with a mop — merritt (@merrittk.com) 30 May 2026 at 19:22

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Hard to know when someone is hitchhiking or just being supportive — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) 29 May 2026 at 01:16

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