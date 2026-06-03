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25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Welcome to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Bluesky this week. If ever there were a good time to find a distraction from the news, it’s now – although a little bit of topical humour crept in.

If you see something you like and you’re on Bluesky, give them a share or a follow. Spread the love.

1.

McDonald’s All Day Breakfast was taken away by God because we kept not washing our hands during the pandemic

— juno rylee schultz (@junoryleejournalism.com) 25 May 2026 at 14:27

2.

schadenfreude (noun): the joy derived from watching someone you despise trying to pronounce the word ‘schadenfreude’

— kattsdogma.bsky.social (@kattsdogma.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 14:34

3.

Remember, the first victim of Scream 3 was Courtney Cox's hair.

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— Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123.bsky.social) 27 May 2026 at 13:51

4.

You can always tell when The Stranglers have been in to return their books.

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— Orkney Library & Archive (@orkneylibrary.bsky.social) 28 May 2026 at 11:28

5.

If someone had told me 20 years ago "In 20 years you'll be using a much shittier, buggier version of photoshop, but you won't own it! You'll rent it for a quarter of a thousand dollars every year!" I would have murdered them

— Michael Kupperman (@mkupperman.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 05:10

6.

Meowie Antoinette

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— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 14:20

7.

it's incredible how quickly a fridge goes from "omg too full" to "omg I have nothing to eat but mustard"

— Kelzor (@bloodlesscoup.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 19:38

8.

[image or embed]

— Andy Mackenzie (@andymack.bsky.social) 29 May 2026 at 20:46

9.

they should make a jackie chan game like the new bond one where you're just having slapstick fights. there should be a button to yell "sorry!" or "i don't want any trouble!" while you're smashing someone's skull with a mop

— merritt (@merrittk.com) 30 May 2026 at 19:22

10.

Hard to know when someone is hitchhiking or just being supportive

— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) 29 May 2026 at 01:16

11.

Look, plantar fascitis sucks but I think this guy has bigger issues going on

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— Lucas Seehafer (@seehafer.bsky.social) 30 May 2026 at 18:52

12.

Some people are sceptical that AI could ever replace humans but I'm pretty sure I could build a Claude agent for the US government that takes over the weekly task of lying to Axios about a deal with Iran being imminent.

As a bonus, Axios could automate uncritically writing that up.

— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@explaintrade.com) 31 May 2026 at 18:51

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