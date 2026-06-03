Dr Oz claims Trump keeps going back for medical tests because ‘he likes the results’, but the internet isn’t buying it – 26 sick burns

US donald trump dr. oz

Despite the ever scrupulously honest* White House releasing a letter claiming that Donald Trump is in excellent health – mentally and physically – people remain less than convinced.

*lol, jk

The White House finally released Trump’s long-awaited medical report late Friday night, and the 79-year-old president appears to have achieved something close to biological perfection. pic.twitter.com/eDhJGjN7cj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 30, 2026

During a White House press briefing, the Head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz, appeared to buy it.

Reporter: Trump has had 4 medical exams already. The president's supposed to have 1 a year. Dr. Oz: I was stunned at how well he was doing. If you look at these records, they're spectacular pic.twitter.com/wtHjMU4Oz7 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 2, 2026

One reporter wanted to know why such a healthy specimen needs to visit the hospital so often. Dr Oz came up with this.

Q: If the president is in such perfect health, why does he keep going back in for checkups? DR OZ: I think he likes the results. He does really well. He aces the test every single day. pic.twitter.com/GdjL3ZMNVS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

He’s not even trying. People weren’t impressed.

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“We know he’s healthy because he enjoys taking the same dementia test over and over” might not be the best argument https://t.co/6Xdz1S81p8 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 2, 2026

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Just when thinknthe timeline can’t possibly get any dumber they trot out Dr. Oz for this insanity https://t.co/Nm9ogjigR4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 2, 2026

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"Going to the doctor is fun" That's where we're at now with this administration's lies. https://t.co/vTqZXKF5VC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 2, 2026

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This is definitely possible. I actually got six colonoscopies last year alone because I liked the results so much. https://t.co/IYYSzxwnis — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) June 2, 2026

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So fucking dishonest. So fucking pathetic. So fucking cultish.👇 https://t.co/MU0ctauZzk — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 2, 2026

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North Koreans laughing at us https://t.co/ZEDvZ0XMyc — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) June 2, 2026

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Hahaha Oz says Trump keeps getting cognitive tests because it makes him feel smart. 🤣 https://t.co/Fz8qP1HY8C — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 2, 2026

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He takes a daily dementia test? https://t.co/vyBsBjUdsr — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) June 2, 2026

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To give such a ridiculous explanation is bad enough; to appear to believe it’s a good explanation is even worse. https://t.co/ud9GkuU92D — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) June 2, 2026

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Dr. Oz really just said that Trump has gone to the doctor 4 times because he does so well there and "likes the results". The scariest thing about this is that this man is actually a real doctor who heads up the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. We… pic.twitter.com/WLMw1R1Cl4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 2, 2026

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Plus, he enjoys warning the Itsy Bitsy Spider, "Look out, you in danger girl!" from the rain coming down. https://t.co/OHBZ0TaKOm — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) June 2, 2026

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"He aces the test every single day." Is this an admission that they test his cognitive decline daily?? https://t.co/Of91cPkZMe — Nick Hauselman (@CanYouHearMeSMH) June 2, 2026

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