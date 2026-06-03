US donald trump dr. oz

Dr Oz claims Trump keeps going back for medical tests because ‘he likes the results’, but the internet isn’t buying it – 26 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Despite the ever scrupulously honest* White House releasing a letter claiming that Donald Trump is in excellent health – mentally and physically – people remain less than convinced.
*lol, jk

During a White House press briefing, the Head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz, appeared to buy it.

One reporter wanted to know why such a healthy specimen needs to visit the hospital so often. Dr Oz came up with this.

He’s not even trying. People weren’t impressed.

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