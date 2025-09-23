Donald Trump said there are a lot of stupid people running things in the US, and people are shocked to find themselves in agreement

US donald trump

During the skip fire of BS that passed for an announcement about Trump’s Department of Health and Social Services supposedly finding the cause of autism – Tylenol in pregnancy, and quite possible vaccines – the President accidentally said something true.

Trump: "We've got a lot of stupid people in this country running things." pic.twitter.com/fDsNF9LgGl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

A lot of people found themselves shocked to be in agreement with Trump – just on the part about stupid people running things, obviously – but they also took the shot at the open goal left by his complete lack of self-awareness.

These are the best we’ve seen so far.

1.

BREAKING: This is hysterical. Donald Trump says "we've got a lot of stupid people in this country running things." HE IS RIGHT AND HE IS AT THE TOP OF THE STUPID CHART. pic.twitter.com/E1Bm3Dl8Y9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 22, 2025

2.

Trump: "We've got a lot of stupid people in this country running things." Fact check: 100% true.

pic.twitter.com/MDCrT8kSMO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2025

3.

DONALD BLAMES EVERYTHING ON STUPID PEOPLE RUNNING THIS COUNTRY. WE DON'T KNOW WHY HE'S TALKING IN THIRD PERSON AND IN PLURAL, BUT THE FIRST STEP IS ADMITTING THAT YOU ARE THE PROBLEM. BRAVO. https://t.co/GrXaIzx6Og — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 23, 2025

4.

This is the dumbest man to stand at that podium in history. https://t.co/uLqeBAb7qM — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 22, 2025

5.

6.

Trump: “We’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things.”

Finally, some self-awareness. — Peter A Patriot (@lensforliberty) September 22, 2025

7.

Every so often, like a stuck clock, he says something accurate. https://t.co/3lyxf1iXxG — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 22, 2025

8.

By Jove, he's got it https://t.co/ppqnJnzq63 — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) September 22, 2025

9.

And there's a meme, right there! pic.twitter.com/VlE1UWWGeH — Space Fella △ (@DavideSimonett2) September 22, 2025

10.