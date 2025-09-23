US donald trump

Donald Trump said there are a lot of stupid people running things in the US, and people are shocked to find themselves in agreement

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2025

During the skip fire of BS that passed for an announcement about Trump’s Department of Health and Social Services supposedly finding the cause of autism – Tylenol in pregnancy, and quite possible vaccines – the President accidentally said something true.

A lot of people found themselves shocked to be in agreement with Trump – just on the part about stupid people running things, obviously – but they also took the shot at the open goal left by his complete lack of self-awareness.

These are the best we’ve seen so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2