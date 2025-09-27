17 times conservatives left themselves wide open for a clever comeback

Social Media r/CleverComebacks

They say that pride goes before a fall, and on the internet that seems to be particularly true.

Wherever you find small-c conservatives – or Republicans, if you’re on the US side of the pond – you’ll find enough arrogance to fly Air Force One – and, therefore, a whole host of comebacks.

These from r/CleverComebacks on Reddit are a case in point.

1. Sad, but true

2. The irony!



3. Trump – the Leftist



4. If it walks like a duck …



5. Welcome to North Korea



6. Jealous incel vibes



7. Facts are not their strong point



8. Chalk this one up to misogyny



9. Playing the Blame the Dems game, and losing



