An Australian politician’s explanation of the NSFW activity that flooded a train station was made so much better by his fit of the giggles

We cross now to Melbourne in 2024, as Olivia Rodrigo was performing a sell-out concert at the city’s Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately for concert-goers heading home, a freak flood put the Flagstaff and Melbourne Central Stations out of bounds, while emergency services got the problem under control and staff moved in to clean up the mess.

It fell to the Minister for Transport, Danny Pearson, to explain to the press what had caused the incident – and he couldn’t keep a straight face.

#melbournecentral #flooding #train #ptv ♬ original sound – 10 News First Australia @10newsfirst It has been revealed that the flooding and evacuation of two Melbourne train stations last Thursday was in fact due to the actions of an “amorous couple”. Despite original reports that it was a case of vandalism, Victorian Minister for Transport Danny Pearson had the awkward task of disclosing the true reason behind the incident this morning. The incident caused delays across the City Loop network, holding up those on their way home from a nearby Olivia Rodrigo concert. #melbourne

“I’m advised that there was a flood event that impacted both Melbourne Central Station and Flagstaff Station.” “Metro have reviewed the CCTV footage, and it would appear that an amorous couple in a stairwell dislodged the sprinkler. *loses it*” “There was extensive flooding. *loses it again*”

We obviously wouldn’t share the footage even if we could, but at the time of writing, the only leak has been the one caused by their amorous activities.

TikTok users were amused and, frankly, a little baffled by the whole thing.

1.

Aren’t sprinklers usually on the ceiling? How do you dislodge one while getting amorous?

purplefluff

2.

Dude was fighting for his life not to drop the dad jokes.

ravensandseagulls

3.

….like…the CEILING sprinkler?!…what in the anti-gravity were they doing?!

neoswayne

4.

A sprinkler? I understand they can’t show the video but they have to at least draw us a diagram cause HOW?

Manatee Milk

5.

I mean if there wasn’t a flood after being amorous did you even do it right?

Desert Gypsy

6.

When your romance is so passionate it brings the whole subway system to a standstill! Guess that’s one way to make a splash in the city!

William Sculley

7.

Never heard of this man, but I’d move mountains to hear him giggle.

Calloway

8.

Is anything serious in Australia?

VaguelyInteeresting

9.

This is the cutest reaction from ANY minister, love it.

Nini

10.

He was so polite and diplomatic lmaooo I wonder if they argued about who’d deliver this story.

Namastanxiety

11.

Yeah. I’d not be able to keep a straight face at ALL in this.

Logan Cole

12.

The careful wording is sending me.

Greenwood System

13.

We’re all such children, lolol!!

Ravyns Nest

14.

Authorities reviewing the CCTV over and over and over.

Mini_me50

15.

This man flooded a whole train station. What a legend!

Disposible Hero

SherrieA96 ruined her targeted ads.

Not me googling what amorous is.

Source 10 News First Image Screengrab