If you’re wondering how a government shutdown is impacting life in America, this footage of an airport security line will have you begging for the left and right to meet across the aisle

Life airport government shutdown

It’s easy to gloss over the headlines when it’s non-stop chaos every day in the Capitol. Unfortunately, once it starts infecting day-to-day life, it’s impossible to ignore.

Case in point, this excruciating look at the security line at the airport.

Was anyone really expecting TSA to show up and not get paid? pic.twitter.com/2BjHtrVVNf — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 3, 2025

The stillness is stifling.

There are few more excruciating experiences than dawdling on your phone as you slowly watch your boarding time creep closer and closer until it finally just passes you by.

This shutdown is only going to get worse before it gets better.

America is becoming a third world country under the project 2025 administration. — VoidScreamer (@theun4seen) October 3, 2025

If my paycheck is a no-show then so am I. — ℕ ℝ (@yourlittldogtwo) October 3, 2025

I’m actually seeing Americans advocating to firing these people for not working for free. Crazy how far some of you have allowed this man to drag you down. — Space Cowboy (@UrBuddyNorvell) October 3, 2025

I’d like to see congress not get paid as well. — Cindy Spear (@skimama61) October 3, 2025

