Life airport government shutdown

If you’re wondering how a government shutdown is impacting life in America, this footage of an airport security line will have you begging for the left and right to meet across the aisle

Saul Hutson. Updated October 3rd, 2025

It’s easy to gloss over the headlines when it’s non-stop chaos every day in the Capitol. Unfortunately, once it starts infecting day-to-day life, it’s impossible to ignore.

Case in point, this excruciating look at the security line at the airport.

The stillness is stifling.

There are few more excruciating experiences than dawdling on your phone as you slowly watch your boarding time creep closer and closer until it finally just passes you by.

This shutdown is only going to get worse before it gets better.

