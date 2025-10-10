Donald Trump said he got another perfect score on his most recent cognitive exam and these people’s A++ responses earn top marks

Politics cognitive exam donald trump

The more he talks, the more he proves that he is unwell – mentally, physically, emotionally, you name it. And yet, despite all evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump wants you to know that he’s still got all his marbles.

That’s right, according to the man who hasn’t completed a full sentence since he moved back into the White House, Donald Trump aced his latest mental check-up. Do you want proof? Just ask the man himself.

Q: You’re going to Walter Reed tomorrow. What are you having done? Trump: I’m going to do a sort of semi-annual physical, which I do. I think I’m in great shape. Knock on wood. Mentally I feel very good. I like to check, always be early. It’s a lesson for a lot of people. But I… pic.twitter.com/EnmX3y9CG1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 9, 2025

Iron clad. One of the doctors has never even seen a cognitive test this spectacular! Who could doubt that logic?

(Apparently almost every single person who saw this clip…)

1.

So he already passed the cognitive exam that he’s going to take tomorrow? Got it. pic.twitter.com/NYXP3UVISg — mikeinchi (@mikeinchi1) October 9, 2025

2.

Nice he gets a semi annual physical while preventing millions from getting even an annual checkup. He’s vile. — Juneynyc (@juney0707) October 9, 2025

3.

One of the Drs should be reported to the medical board. — Lost in Alabama (@LostInAlabama2) October 9, 2025

4.

When Trump attacks Medicare for All as “socialized medicine” remember: He receives his healthcare at Walter Reed – a 100% government-funded, government-run hospital. For Trump, “socialized medicine” is bad for everyone but himself. https://t.co/zTNZjKzF0O — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) October 9, 2025

5.

No one believes we will get medical reports. We will get a statement that is fabricated and Trump approved and may have no basis in fact. — Jeannette Webber ️‍ (@roses4jrw) October 9, 2025

6.

“One of the doctors said he’s never seen a perfect score…” Tell me you don’t understand the test without telling me you don’t understand the test. https://t.co/26POB8R8op pic.twitter.com/mMDb4cWwKv — Mike Gonzalez, MD (@Zindoctor) October 10, 2025

7.

Bragging about a perfect score on a cognitive exam isn’t the flex he thinks it is. Also, he’s probably lying about getting a perfect score. — Dee (@RTQueen22) October 9, 2025

8.

Was this the doctor who has never seen a “perfect score?” https://t.co/gMGhBNrzwq pic.twitter.com/DeNAmGORie — King Covfefe (@Covfefe_King) October 10, 2025

9.

The doctor should ask if he met with Habeas Corpus yet. — Vittletweet (@Vittletweeter) October 10, 2025

10.

One of those doctors should actually show us the report. https://t.co/fAkhDkZgUO — LindaMeredithFL (@LindaMeredithFL) October 10, 2025

11.

“I like to check, always be early. It’s a lesson for a lot of people.” Insurance literally limits you, fucking dipshit. — dara faye (@darafaye) October 10, 2025

12.

If this was just a comedian doing a bit & not the President of the United States it would actually be pretty funny https://t.co/K0TxEGtBeR — Holly (@HollyBlomberg) October 10, 2025

13.

Just the amount of times he repeatedly says he had a cognitive test and got a perfect score — to the amazement of doctors — is an indication of his diminished cognitive ability. — WeCanBeHeroes (@FourScore_7) October 9, 2025

14.

Why does he keep bringing up his ‘cognitive score’ in a dementia test when he’s about to go for a physical examination? — Stephen 6776 (@Maturin88759491) October 9, 2025

15.

The fact that doctors feel the need to give a cognitive exam is a huge red flag. You don’t get those unless they suspect something’s wrong with the brain. — Kagekini_Unbreakable_Body (@kagekini) October 10, 2025

