Stable genius news: Donald Trump thinks Habeas Corpus is a person – 17 top takedowns

Habeas corpus protects the right of an accused person by making it unlawful to detain them without showing the reason for their detention.

In other words, despite what the US Government seems to believe, you can’t go around locking people up because you don’t like the look of them.

Since as far back as May, the Trump regime has been discussing legally suspending habeas corpus, while acting as though it already had – something not actually within Trump’s power.

Reminder: Only Congress can suspend due process (habeas corpus), not the president. He doesn't have "plenary authority," like they'd like you to believe. — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) October 8, 2025

At his ‘Antifa roundtable’ in the White House, a reporter asked the president about his intentions.

Q: Have you given any more thought to possibly suspending habeas corpus? TRUMP: Suspending who? Q: Habeas corpus TRUMP: I don't know. I'd rather leave that to Kristi. pic.twitter.com/DdjFnoUIrM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2025

‘Leave that to Kristi’? Really?

We’re surprised she doesn’t think it’s a country in South America, to be fair.

People weren’t surprised at Trump’s ignorance, and they soon set out how they felt about it.

He thinks it’s a person and she’s already proven that she doesn’t know what the fuck it is either. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 8, 2025

He doesn’t know what it is. “Who?” https://t.co/6C5liQd2uB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2025

I guess Habeas Corpus must have been hangin' with those 2 Corinthians. https://t.co/cJHfNibvBp — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 9, 2025

Kamala Harris was an option. Y’all chose this bullshit. https://t.co/aeRLN0c2Rx — Warren (@swd2) October 8, 2025

I’m pretty sure if Trump finds out who Habeas Corpus is, he’ll do everything in his power to try to deport him, given his Latin roots.

pic.twitter.com/LJOocSBZkr — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 9, 2025

"Habeas corpus has always been a big supporter of mine. They've told me many times, with tears in their eyes." — Tom Ace (@tomace030) October 8, 2025

Trump: Habeas Corpus? I don't know him. Is he Mexican? — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) October 8, 2025

