Stable genius news: Donald Trump thinks Habeas Corpus is a person – 17 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2025

Habeas corpus protects the right of an accused person by making it unlawful to detain them without showing the reason for their detention.

In other words, despite what the US Government seems to believe, you can’t go around locking people up because you don’t like the look of them.

Since as far back as May, the Trump regime has been discussing legally suspending habeas corpus, while acting as though it already had – something not actually within Trump’s power.

At his ‘Antifa roundtable’ in the White House, a reporter asked the president about his intentions.

“Have you given any more thought to possibly suspending habeas corpus to not only deal with these insurrectionists across the nation, but also to continue rapidly deporting illegal aliens?”

“Suspending who?”

“Habeas corpus.”

“I don’t know. I’d rather leave that to Kristi.”

‘Leave that to Kristi’? Really?

We’re surprised she doesn’t think it’s a country in South America, to be fair.

People weren’t surprised at Trump’s ignorance, and they soon set out how they felt about it.

