Donald Trump claimed ‘the Biden FBI’ planted agents in the January 6 crowd, and everybody made the same point – 21 resounding facepalms

US donald trump

Just days after boasting about his cognitive abilities, Donald Trump has once again left everyone wondering what’s going on in that big old head of his.

Trump claims that “Biden’s FBI” placed 274 agents into the crowd on January 6. Except Biden wasn’t president. Trump was. pic.twitter.com/a0SO1rl86K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 12, 2025

We’d be willing to bet it’s something like this.

While the President may not know the dates he was or wasn’t in office, other people did.

1.

MAGA answer one simple question for me: Who was president on January 6th, 2021? The answer will prove how dumb your leader is. pic.twitter.com/ZEmgC91TYc — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 12, 2025

2.

Trump says Biden's FBI placed agents on J6. Problem? Trump was president on J6 Can we 25th this man already? pic.twitter.com/47sNDZkCBS — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 12, 2025

3.

IN A LATE NIGHT POST, TRUMP DOES NOT REMEMBER WHO WAS PRESIDENT ON JAN 6, 2021 (HE WAS), WEIRDLY SHOUTS “DO SOMETHING” (LIKELY AT CLOUDS). HIS MENTAL ISSUES ARE VERY BAD! https://t.co/ghhdbEpBIq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 12, 2025

4.

You were the fucking president on Jan 6th, not Joe Biden!!! JFC this man is a total idiot! pic.twitter.com/5oOkwcNQSk — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 12, 2025

5.

The most astonishing part of the MAGA cult is that even when Trump says something totally mad and demonstrably false (it was his FBI on Jan 6th, not Biden’s, etc) his followers still share his statements as they’re something amazing, instead of being embarrassed or hiding them. https://t.co/XXpMmeypCG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 12, 2025

6.

BREAKING: Trump doesn't remember/believe/understand HE was president on January 6, 2021 This is how unstable, how mentally unbalanced, how much of a dangerous mixture of dishonesty and insanity Trump is: "Biden's FBI?" By Jan. 6 2021, TRUMP had run the FBI for 1,448 days #25A pic.twitter.com/zHGTJy8HCm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 12, 2025

7.

Trump's peddling the same debunked Jan. 6 lies, conveniently forgetting it happened under *his* watch, nine days before Biden's inauguration. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 12, 2025

8.

Trump was President on January 6, 2021. What a moron. pic.twitter.com/UgeeduM5xR — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 12, 2025

9.

And who was President on January 6th? His idiocy is always dwarfed by his dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/tXK55kK2rF — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 12, 2025

10.

11.