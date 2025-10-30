JD Vance had zero problems asking his wife to convert to Christianity in front of the whole world, but these 15 A++ responses sure did

Politics JD Vance religion usha vance

The Vice President of the United States, the second most powerful man in a country that prides itself on the separation of church and state, just got up on stage and pleaded with his wife to convert to his religion.

Totally normal stuff.

JD Vance is a born again Catholic man. Good for him for finding God. Live and let live. Only problem: his wife is Hindu. Actually, that’s not really a problem unless Vance expects her to change her lifelong religious affiliation for him.

Uh-oh…

JUST IN: JD Vance says he’s raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith Vance’s 8-year-old did his first Communion “about a year ago,” and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school “Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

Every marriage has hot button topics that both sides tip toe around. Those aren’t conversations to be had in front of anyone, let alone an auditorium and a live broadcast. Clashing religious beliefs at home can’t possibly be something Usha Vance wants discussed in front of the whole world.

This was something Twitter took note of… while discussing Usha Vance in front of the whole world.

1.

That sounded condescending, tbh! Beyond all that jazz of free will etc etc, bloke still hopes that Usha turns to Christianity. Where did the mother’s free will go in deciding which religion her children should follow? Like Trump, like Vance. Clowns! — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) October 30, 2025

2.

If we have to be Christian to be American, when do the antichrist President and his cronies get replaced with real Christians? — Mr. Big (Bud Goode) (@thegiftofmayhem) October 30, 2025

3.

The irony is true Christians would welcome immigrants. Borders, immigration laws, etc are all secular inventions. We are all God’s children and we all are equal. — Robert Bonham (@punkinUSN) October 30, 2025

4.

He’s going to be the first Vice President to get Divorced while in office https://t.co/JaZH5XAfEs — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) October 30, 2025

5.

I genuinely don’t understand. If this is your view, why marry into another culture? It must be that you think some things bring people together despite differences in ethnicity, culture, and religion. https://t.co/9Jq26WEfyr — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 30, 2025

6.

Imagine talking about your wife like this in public and not caring how it would effect her. She has a religion she follows that she considers very important to her. — Minniemac23 (@KellyMcDon39734) October 30, 2025

7.

Usha Vance is going to write a seething tell all book one day and I can’t wait for it — Queen Antifa⁷ BTS ARMY (@MagicLady3) October 30, 2025

8.