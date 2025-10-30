Politics JD Vance religion usha vance

JD Vance had zero problems asking his wife to convert to Christianity in front of the whole world, but these 15 A++ responses sure did

Saul Hutson. Updated October 30th, 2025

The Vice President of the United States, the second most powerful man in a country that prides itself on the separation of church and state, just got up on stage and pleaded with his wife to convert to his religion.

Totally normal stuff.

JD Vance is a born again Catholic man. Good for him for finding God. Live and let live. Only problem: his wife is Hindu. Actually, that’s not really a problem unless Vance expects her to change her lifelong religious affiliation for him.

Uh-oh…

Every marriage has hot button topics that both sides tip toe around. Those aren’t conversations to be had in front of anyone, let alone an auditorium and a live broadcast. Clashing religious beliefs at home can’t possibly be something Usha Vance wants discussed in front of the whole world.

This was something Twitter took note of… while discussing Usha Vance in front of the whole world.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2