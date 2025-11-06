Donald Trump simply can’t let go of the idea that you need an ID card to buy groceries, and it says everything you need to know about him

US donald trump

After an absence of more than a year, Donald Trump has revived an old favourite from his perpetual conveyor belt of BS – the idea that people need ID just to buy groceries.

It seems to have first surfaced in 2018.

Trump claims "you need a picture on a card" to buy groceries. You do not. https://t.co/Irh2FwH553 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2018

But it’s cropped up again …

Trump still thinks you need photo ID to buy groceries "If you want to go out and buy groceries you need identification…the only thing you don't need identification for is to vote" Someone in the crowd then informs him that Louisiana already has voter ID, which he didn't know. pic.twitter.com/pbmluQTqD4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2019

And again …

LMAO Trump still thinks you need an ID to buy groceries pic.twitter.com/0ab9Yp5Mkr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

And again …

Trump in Iowa: "You have ID for everything. You go to the grocery store, you have ID." pic.twitter.com/rJaT72eDCR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2024

Since Trump is incapable of learning anything, here he is once more, tying it to a lie about Tuesday’s many Democrat wins being fraudulent.

Trump: “You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID. But for voting they want no voter ID. It's only for one reason: because they cheat." pic.twitter.com/76FrQ2V9xU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 5, 2025

Man who lives in a gold-leafed nightmare doesn’t have a clue about ordinary Americans. What an absolute shocker.

The internet decided to set the record straight.

I don’t think this guy’s been to a grocery store or gas station in his entire life. https://t.co/nmGD5nBWYa — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 5, 2025

I left the house without my ID today. I couldn’t get gas or groceries. It was terrible. https://t.co/8UlAkfcf6t — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 5, 2025

Guy who thinks you need ID to get into the grocery store: "Grocery prices are way down" pic.twitter.com/q07fk2UJeO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 5, 2025

dammit forgot my ID so i couldn't fill up my car or pick up some ice cream https://t.co/4kvMDeb5L8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 5, 2025

I know, right? I have to show ID every time I fill up with gas that cost $1.87/gallon, I need to show ID at the hardware store when I buy light bulbs, I need to show ID at IKEA just to look at the POÄNG armchair, and Sears stores won't even let you inside without showing ID! — David Wellbeloved (@DWellbeloved) November 5, 2025

“You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you have to give ID” uh what? https://t.co/NEgrQminWH — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 5, 2025

No, we don’t give ID to go to the gas station or grocery store, you out of touch billionaire. https://t.co/D31MfO0PAS — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) November 5, 2025

