Donald Trump simply can’t let go of the idea that you need an ID card to buy groceries, and it says everything you need to know about him

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2025

After an absence of more than a year, Donald Trump has revived an old favourite from his perpetual conveyor belt of BS – the idea that people need ID just to buy groceries.

It seems to have first surfaced in 2018.

But it’s cropped up again …

And again …

And again …

Since Trump is incapable of learning anything, here he is once more, tying it to a lie about Tuesday’s many Democrat wins being fraudulent.

Man who lives in a gold-leafed nightmare doesn’t have a clue about ordinary Americans. What an absolute shocker.

The internet decided to set the record straight.

