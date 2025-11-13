US donald trump MAGA

This Maga woman who finally saw the light over Donald trump asked if he was always this bad and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2025

Early days we know and as far as Donald Trump is concerned it’s best never to predict – anything – but his latest interview in which he said America had no talent got a large chunk of Maga all thinking the same thing.

And that thing was ‘WTF?’

Here’s the interview, in case you didn’t see it, in which he said he needed to import a load of skilled workers because America basically didn’t have the talent, dealing a weighty blow to Maga’s hopes of a pay rise any time soon.

And this Maga woman – ‘Christian, Conservative, Pro-Life, Anti Big Government. Interested in Politics, Health/Beauty and Fitness. New Interests: Cooking and Baking’ – surely spoke for many when she asked this.

And the entirety of the internet – okay then, not all of it obviously, just a large chunk, responded as one.

