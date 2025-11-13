This Maga woman who finally saw the light over Donald trump asked if he was always this bad and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US donald trump MAGA

Early days we know and as far as Donald Trump is concerned it’s best never to predict – anything – but his latest interview in which he said America had no talent got a large chunk of Maga all thinking the same thing.

And that thing was ‘WTF?’

Here’s the interview, in case you didn’t see it, in which he said he needed to import a load of skilled workers because America basically didn’t have the talent, dealing a weighty blow to Maga’s hopes of a pay rise any time soon.

Trump says we need H1B Visas (low skilled workers) because Americans don’t have the talent. Hmmm…how about instead of dumping $1 TRILLION into War funding, you took 10% to support training programs for Americans? pic.twitter.com/zgOsfEWYUv — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) November 12, 2025

And this Maga woman – ‘Christian, Conservative, Pro-Life, Anti Big Government. Interested in Politics, Health/Beauty and Fitness. New Interests: Cooking and Baking’ – surely spoke for many when she asked this.

Was he always this bad and we just didn’t see it? I mean I knew he wasn’t going to be as conservative as I would like but I never imagined he would be ANTI AMERICAN like this.

It’s just so brutal! https://t.co/lpW8s2SMv7 — Conservative Girl (@ConservativeG99) November 12, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – okay then, not all of it obviously, just a large chunk, responded as one.

HOLY CRAP YES. GOOD GOD, WOMAN! https://t.co/ylaxgyisTF — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) November 12, 2025

Yes, he was always this bad. Why do you think everyone is so bewildered by MAGA? It’s because Trump is one of the biggest conmen/frauds to have ever lived. He has lied, cheated and abused his way through life, and paid his way out of consequences with his daddy’s money. — JayCee84 (@FedupMama84) November 12, 2025

What you’re experiencing is deprogramming from a cult. Yes. He’s been this bad since the 80’s. Anyone with a brain knew it. He fucking tried to steal an election!!! How was that not the clue? — COtoMD (@co3blue) November 12, 2025

We warned all you people… https://t.co/6o284RIW6l — It’s All A Game (@40AcresBuilt) November 12, 2025

