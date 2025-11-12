US donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump said America didn’t have talent and his entire Maga base did the world’s biggest double take

John Plunkett. Updated November 12th, 2025

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but you can always rely upon him to put America first, right?

Well, maybe. We say this after the American president’s latest interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News contained no shortage of eye-opening moments.

Not least when Trump said the US needed immigrant workers to fill high-skill roles because America simply didn’t have the talent. You listening, Maga?

And Ingraham wasn’t the only person to be taken aback. Far from it. And that sound you can hear is Magas all over America doing the world’s biggest double take.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2