Donald Trump said America didn’t have talent and his entire Maga base did the world’s biggest double take

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but you can always rely upon him to put America first, right?

Well, maybe. We say this after the American president’s latest interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News contained no shortage of eye-opening moments.

Not least when Trump said the US needed immigrant workers to fill high-skill roles because America simply didn’t have the talent. You listening, Maga?

TRUMP: You have to bring in talent INGRAHAM: Well, we have plenty of talented people in America TRUMP: No you don’t. No. INGRAHAM: We don’t have talented people here? pic.twitter.com/0GDVLwPsY6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2025

And Ingraham wasn’t the only person to be taken aback. Far from it. And that sound you can hear is Magas all over America doing the world’s biggest double take.

