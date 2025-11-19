Donald Trump defended the Saudi crown prince over the brutal murder of journalist Jamel Khashoggi – 15 outraged and totally on-point responses

Politics donald trump murder saudi crown prince

In a blockbuster bout of reality-bending, Donald Trump insisted that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman knew nothing about the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The stance doesn’t just contradict basic common sense, it also clashes with U.S. intelligence.

Trump shared his controversial take right out in the open when he was pressed to answer a question about the incident.

Trump suggests Khashoggi had it coming: “You’re mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don’t have to… pic.twitter.com/uhh8VjFy20 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

MBS was making his first White House visit in seven years in a glaringly obvious attempt at buffing up his global image. The Saudi prince has made waves for his basic opposition to human rights in Saudi Arabia in regards to anyone who opposes his ideas. U.S. Intelligence specifically confirmed MBS’s knowledge of Khashoggi’s murder.

Now he has Trump playing character witness in what feels like the world’s most awkward PR stunt. Trump got upset with the reporter for broaching the issue and then answered on behalf of MBS.

Twitter was grossed out by the whole spectacle.

1.

“Things happen”???

Jamel Khashoggi was murdered, chopped into pieces, put into suitcases, and flown out of the country. US intelligence confirmed MBS’s involvement. But we shouldn’t “embarrass our guest”??? What are we doing here America? https://t.co/bddmVTbiUq — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) November 18, 2025

2.

It’s so unbelievable the point we are at as a country where @POTUS is literally defending the k*lling of a @washingtonpost journalist to protect his autocrat pal and his own self interest in his family business… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) November 18, 2025

3.

How DARE you bring up the Truth. Quiet, quiet piggy. PS. They certainly didn’t have any problem embarrassing Zelensky while he was in the Oval Office. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) November 18, 2025

4.

Trump thinks a journalist deserves to be dismembered with a bone saw. He’s ignoring our allies and courting our enemies because Trump has a business deal with Saudi Arabia. — HJN (@HJNRose1) November 18, 2025

5.

I knew and admired Jamal Khashoggi, a true Saudi patriot who hoped for a freer nation. It’s painful to see President Trump suggest that because Jamal was “controversial,” he somehow merited being murdered and dismembered, with Saudi Arabia still refusing to return his remains. https://t.co/PbCDx0pbva — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 18, 2025

6.

Trump is just so dreadful it takes your breath away https://t.co/cZctMbrPGe — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 18, 2025

7.