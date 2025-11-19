Politics donald trump murder saudi crown prince

Donald Trump defended the Saudi crown prince over the brutal murder of journalist Jamel Khashoggi – 15 outraged and totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated November 19th, 2025

In a blockbuster bout of reality-bending, Donald Trump insisted that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman knew nothing about the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The stance doesn’t just contradict basic common sense, it also clashes with U.S. intelligence.

Trump shared his controversial take right out in the open when he was pressed to answer a question about the incident.

MBS was making his first White House visit in seven years in a glaringly obvious attempt at buffing up his global image. The Saudi prince has made waves for his basic opposition to human rights in Saudi Arabia in regards to anyone who opposes his ideas. U.S. Intelligence specifically confirmed MBS’s knowledge of Khashoggi’s murder.

Now he has Trump playing character witness in what feels like the world’s most awkward PR stunt. Trump got upset with the reporter for broaching the issue and then answered on behalf of MBS.

Twitter was grossed out by the whole spectacle.

