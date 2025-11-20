Trump’s AG may hold back some Epstein documents due to the investigation they just opened. Who could have seen this coming? These 24 people, for a start

US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein pam bondi

After months going nowhere, the bill to get the Epstein Files released has suddenly gained a lot of momentum, having passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate within hours, before landing on Trump’s desk for his signature.

BREAKING: The Senate has just received the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It now heads to Trump's desk for his signature. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 19, 2025

The bill requires the release of all the information currently held by the Department of Justice with reference to the late convicted pardophile Jeffrey Epstein, wo was a good friend of Donald Trump for well over a decade.

That order has now been complicated by the existence of a recently opened investigation into a number of Democrats alleged to have links with Epstein.

The new investigation began immediately after this post on Trump’s Truth Social account last week

As reporters waited for news of the bill’s final approval, they asked the Attorney General Pam Bondi whether the investigation would be a barrier to the release of any doccuments. Her responses were cryptic, at best.

Q: On the Epstein files, does the new investigation by the SDNY prevent the DOJ from releasing all of the remaining files? BONDI: We'll continue to follow the law (Not a no!) pic.twitter.com/J3CpE9zZJA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2025

Bondi's response to all questions about if the DOJ will follow through on releasing the Epstein files is "we will follow the law" pic.twitter.com/LM3sMqPwRm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2025

There were questions about the need for the investigation, after any such move had been ruled out several months ago.

Q: The DOJ statement earlier this year saying that the files were not released mentioned the fact that the review of the documents did not suggest that any additional investigation was warranted. What changed? Bondi: Information. There's information that's new information,… pic.twitter.com/iF4XuHr0Lv — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 19, 2025

This ‘new information’ has come along at exactly the right moment for anyone who might want to prevent full disclosure of the Epstein documents.

Pam Bondi on the Epstein Files: "We're not gonna say anything else on that because now it is a pending investigation in SDNY" pic.twitter.com/DZI9lJkqfg — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 19, 2025

Understandably, there has been a modicum of scepticism.

Massie: It sounds like Pam Bondi has had this information at the same time that the president has still been calling it a hoax. So not only are they changing their tune all the time, they don't seem to be singing from the same hymnal. pic.twitter.com/jdxLEzcBJu — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2025

Pam Bondi says she'll release the Epstein Files within 30 days, but there's "new information" which might prevent this. Says Pam, "I have it here somewhere, with my Christmas list, that note from the Saudi Crown Prince offering to buy me, and Lindsey Halligan's forged diploma… pic.twitter.com/R3ZjRKZxG6 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 19, 2025

Trump – who continues to deny any involvement in Epstein’s criminal behaviour – has finally signed the bill into law, without the usual bells, whistles and cameras that have accompanied every major move by this administration.

Trump announces he has signed bill ordering US justice department to release its Jeffrey Epstein fileshttps://t.co/uTrg8ggNmJ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 20, 2025

If you’re waiting for a fully transparent release of the documents, don’t hold your breath.

