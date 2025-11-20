US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein pam bondi

Trump’s AG may hold back some Epstein documents due to the investigation they just opened. Who could have seen this coming? These 24 people, for a start

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 20th, 2025

After months going nowhere, the bill to get the Epstein Files released has suddenly gained a lot of momentum, having passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate within hours, before landing on Trump’s desk for his signature.

The bill requires the release of all the information currently held by the Department of Justice with reference to the late convicted pardophile Jeffrey Epstein, wo was a good friend of Donald Trump for well over a decade.

That order has now been complicated by the existence of a recently opened investigation into a number of Democrats alleged to have links with Epstein.

The new investigation began immediately after this post on Trump’s Truth Social account last week

Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!

As reporters waited for news of the bill’s final approval, they asked the Attorney General Pam Bondi whether the investigation would be a barrier to the release of any doccuments. Her responses were cryptic, at best.

There were questions about the need for the investigation, after any such move had been ruled out several months ago.

This ‘new information’ has come along at exactly the right moment for anyone who might want to prevent full disclosure of the Epstein documents.

Understandably, there has been a modicum of scepticism.

Trump – who continues to deny any involvement in Epstein’s criminal behaviour – has finally signed the bill into law, without the usual bells, whistles and cameras that have accompanied every major move by this administration.

If you’re waiting for a fully transparent release of the documents, don’t hold your breath.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2