The Time Person of the Year is the ‘Architects of AI’. Let that sink in – 18 facepalms visible from SpaceX

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2025

Time magazine has announced its 2025 Person of the Year (POTY), and it’s not a person, but persons – the ‘Architects of AI’.

Contrary to popular belief, the POTY is the person who has influenced that year more than any other, rather than being an accolade for positive achievement. Let’s face it, Hitler took the title, and Donald Trump managed it twice. It’s no Nobel Peace Prize.

Time’s cover aped the 1932 photo known as Lunch Atop a Skyscraper, which shows construction workers taking time out from building Rockefeller Center’s RCA building – 30 Rock – but featuring tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman.

It was all a bit much for tweeters.

