The Time Person of the Year is the ‘Architects of AI’. Let that sink in – 18 facepalms visible from SpaceX

Pics A.I. Time magazine

Time magazine has announced its 2025 Person of the Year (POTY), and it’s not a person, but persons – the ‘Architects of AI’.

2025 was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back. For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the… pic.twitter.com/mEIKRiZfLo — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2025

Contrary to popular belief, the POTY is the person who has influenced that year more than any other, rather than being an accolade for positive achievement. Let’s face it, Hitler took the title, and Donald Trump managed it twice. It’s no Nobel Peace Prize.

Time’s cover aped the 1932 photo known as Lunch Atop a Skyscraper, which shows construction workers taking time out from building Rockefeller Center’s RCA building – 30 Rock – but featuring tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman.

This is so genuinely offensive, recreating a famous photo of workers with the enemies of workers https://t.co/CvFTZhQ30Z pic.twitter.com/OHh3HbSEf9 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) December 11, 2025

TIME's people of the year (as depicted on the cover) run companies that have *29* copyright lawsuits in progress against them https://t.co/fDkoQtX2FJ — Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) December 11, 2025

It was all a bit much for tweeters.

i cannot stress this enough – boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo https://t.co/B9HyA7zXQ6 — trash jones (@jzux) December 11, 2025

shit has been named poop of the year by ass https://t.co/SQWSSclBzq — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) December 11, 2025

These people are identifiably creating a mass extinction event for a product that doesn't do almost any of the things it claims to and we honor them for that because we're extremely fucking stupid. https://t.co/omA50bMvHz — Anthony Doyle (@Anthonysmdoyle) December 12, 2025

notice how the pro-AI talking point has shifted to things like "it's here to stay", "there's no turning back", and "it's inevitable" now that everyone else has identified it as a giant worthless planet killing bubble on the verge of collapse https://t.co/GjDJEgIXZN — Cloudy ⛅ (real angel) (@oncloud_e) December 11, 2025

We are nearing the end of time https://t.co/qqs4dqR26m — Dr. Toledo Dem ☃️ (@styt101) December 11, 2025

Crazy how all the people shaping the next 50 years are sitting on one beam — Nicol (@NicolOnchain) December 11, 2025

One strong breeze could save the world. — obj (@obj0x0) December 11, 2025

