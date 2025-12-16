How many of these 17 things that are ‘completely normal’ in films, but weird in real life have you spotted?

Entertainment Film tropes films

We’re very grateful to May on Twitter, who got people thinking about film tropes with this question.

What something that’s completely normal in movies but would be weird and even psychotic in real life? — May (@_ayandamay) December 15, 2025

We’ve all spotted things that don’t ring true but happen a lot in films. Waking up in full pristine make-up, wrapping a sheet around yourself when you get out of bed, instead of putting on a dressing gown like a normal person. You know the sort of thing.

See how many of these you’ve spotted out in the wild.

1.

A woman in a pencil skirt making this for her entire family before heading to her 9-5 https://t.co/9SmxOkGns7 pic.twitter.com/SF45PD9T4P — Jenni (@hashjenni) December 15, 2025

2.

Driving up to a place downtown and pulling into a parking spot right in front of wherever the characters are going. — Cindy BLaw BLaw BLaw (@blawgg) December 16, 2025

3.

People always applaud during the PDA scene at the end of the movie. Like full on, stand up on their feet applause. In real life, most people would be disgusted and judgmental saying “get a room”. People do not applaud adults making out in front of them — Bittersweet (@2LurkOrNot2Lurk) December 15, 2025

4.

Tossing out trays of beautiful catering because there was a change of plans. — Alicia E. Stallings (@ae_stallings) December 15, 2025

5.

Banging on someone's door at night to talk. — Alyssa (@apowerfulbeat) December 15, 2025

6.

Not saying goodbye when they hang up. — Eva Katz (@EvaKatz_) December 15, 2025

7.

When they stare and talk at the passenger for 10 seconds while driving. If you did that in real life, you'd be dead. https://t.co/uRiVHaJZym — Web️Slinger (@slinggingwebs) December 15, 2025

8.

Asking everyone else to leave to room so two characters can have a private conversation instead of them leaving and finding a quiet place. https://t.co/4jSRMgSDHn — DollVall (@FedoraBoulevard) December 15, 2025

9.