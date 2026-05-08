People shared the funny and hilariously obscure nicknames they have for their neighbours and it’s an absolute delight

Life neighbours nicknames

We did workplace nicknames earlier this week – what do you mean you didn’t read it? – so it seems only right that we should now turn our attention to the things we call our neighbours (keep it clean people, please!)

Time then to turn to this tweet from @_Enanem_ back in the day.

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Do you have nicknames for your neighbours? I call mine Poldark because he once cut his grass with no shirt on. — Neil (@_Enanem_) May 12, 2024

And the nicknames came flooding in!

1.

The Torch, he’s moved now, probably for the best.

There was no diy job he didn’t manage to set himself on fire. Great entertainment — Richard OHalloran (@richardohall57) May 12, 2024

2.

One of our neighbours had an affair with their next door neighbour and the wronged wife called her out over the fence

“You can have him and his obsession with anal sex”

He was known as “Choc Dip” from then on. — Simon Rose (@SimonJohnRose1) May 12, 2024

3.

Punchy neighbour (he stands on his driveway throwing punches at thin air), angry dead tree neighbour, stoner neighbour, Tory neighbour. I don’t know their real names but even if I did, I would still refer to them by their nicknames. — Sav Mondo (@SavMondo) May 12, 2024

4.

My dad calls an entire family across from his house Sainsburys because two of them work in Sainsburys. — Daryl Haire (@DarylHaire) May 12, 2024

5.

We affectionately call one of our neighbours the binfluencer, because the whole close follows him on what bins to put out when. — Frugalista (@frugalista1) May 12, 2024

6.

Fred & Rose West because they’re always digging in the backgarden — Frances Aston (@FrancesSAston) May 12, 2024

7.

We had ‘Dead Dave’ down our street. Another neighbour had said, “Did you know Dave has died?” But it turned out he hadn’t. But we referred to him as Dead Dave after that. — Kate Smith (@mkatiesmith57) May 12, 2024

8.

Not a neighbour but a father who my sister sees on the school run. He’s apparently a drug dealer. My brother in law named him “Chavlo Escobar” — LWET (@Thomo1878) May 12, 2024

9.

Before I moved I had a neighbour that I use to call Lady Chinnagan. I named her that because she owned horses and she had a big chin. — Sheena (@sarky_sheena) May 12, 2024

10.

Next doors sandalman cos we’ve only ever seen him wear socks and sandals and Vladimir next door but one cos she sounds Russian but isn’t https://t.co/Dra58IJhqC — Ellie (@ellie_spooner) May 12, 2024

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