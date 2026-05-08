Life neighbours nicknames

People shared the funny and hilariously obscure nicknames they have for their neighbours and it’s an absolute delight

John Plunkett. Updated May 8th, 2026

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We did workplace nicknames earlier this week – what do you mean you didn’t read it? – so it seems only right that we should now turn our attention to the things we call our neighbours (keep it clean people, please!)

Time then to turn to this tweet from @_Enanem_ back in the day.

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And the nicknames came flooding in!

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