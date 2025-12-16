This ‘chief of the FU tribe’ Maga complained about the Brown University lead detective and it totally blew up in his face

US brown university MAGA racism

As everyone continues to try to figure out what happened on the Brown University campus that left two dead and many more injured, Magas continue to weaponize every aspect of the investigation.

Here we have a standard Maga asshat trying to throw gasoline on the fire by calling out the lead investigator into the Brown University school shootings for… being smart enough to speak two languages?

Working hard enough to rise to an important position of prominence on one of America’s most respected educational institutions? Trying to conduct an investigation in real-time without sharing too many misleading details with the general public?

Try to decode it if you can, posted by @pvtjokerus – self-styled ‘Chief of the FU Tribe’ according his bio – on Twitter.

The Chief of Police of Providence, Rhode Island, who is handling the Brown attack. Not even a native English speaker. pic.twitter.com/CPhgQ16BAk — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 14, 2025

Not a lot to unpack there. But there was a lot to contend with and Twitter came firing on all cylinders.

Wait until you hear our First Lady speak. You’ll fall right out of your fucking chair. https://t.co/3V06JSOYLH — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 15, 2025

This is what we’re up against in our society today. The chief worked his way up the system. The chief speaks AT LEAST two languages. John Jackson barely speaks one. Otro pendejo blanco. https://t.co/jdl0N4fNgX — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) December 15, 2025

Y’all will use any opportunity to be racist — Possessionista (@Possessionista) December 15, 2025

That matters? It matters if he’s ESL? How poorly educated emotional midget of you. — David Wight (@TheRockOracle1) December 15, 2025

Speaks more coherent English than the president of the United States https://t.co/JdoHMPEdre — Vish Kabob (@vishinthesea) December 15, 2025

