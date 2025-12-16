Trump had the chance to row back on his despicable comments about Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths, but he doubled down – 19 utter condemnations

Pics donald trump Rob Reiner

The murder of legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has naturally shocked the world.

Film director Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead at home, as police investigate "apparent homicide" https://t.co/cmfWb1Brgg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 15, 2025

Tributes flooded the internet and the airwaves, with people recalling Rob’s many wonderful films, such as When Harry met Sally, The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap, and Stand By Me. They also remember him as a good man, with a social conscience and the courage to act on it.

He co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which helped raise awareness of and funds for the fight to get same-sex marriage in the US, as well as being a member of the Social Responsibility Task Force, which advocated for conscientious behaviour where social issues arose in the entertainment industry.

Rob Reiner also spoke freely about the danger of Donald Trump’s assault on democracy, which led to this extraordinary attack by the president after the couple’s death was announced.

His words were thoroughly condemned, even by many Republicans – although some still squirmed themselves into excusing the statement.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Let's talk about this President Trump Truth Social post today about Rob Reiner. I fully support President Trump and always have, but this is an L today. What are your thoughts on this? There was nothing to gain from this post and it was unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/r2n9ha6qg4 — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 15, 2025

Trump has turned into a self absorbed asshole. I’m ashamed I voted for him. https://t.co/gk7v3L0Dh0 — RizzyPatriot (@RizzyPatriot) December 15, 2025

During a press conference in the White House, a reporter asked him to comment on Republican condemnation of his abhorrent statement. It was a chance to row back on his inflammatory words, but he chose to dig himself deeper into the deplorable hole.

Q: A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it? TRUMP: Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. pic.twitter.com/HmNJvUXV9w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

If there’s anyone left doubting Trump’s ability to go lower, we’d suggest that that’s the real Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Today's the day when the president of the United States doubles down on calling a murder victim "deranged" because of their political disagreements: https://t.co/ZbE62mdJeJ — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 15, 2025

Referring to himself in third person sure underscores the sanity of his action. https://t.co/NnRDPcLfRF — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) December 15, 2025

Calling a dead man deranged while also referring to yourself in third person. pic.twitter.com/r62Uv7gYmu — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 15, 2025

this behavior should not be normal there’s nothing even more to say at this point, but it’s just so demoralizing that this is our reality https://t.co/ZYjPGkBdIn — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) December 15, 2025

“As far as Trump is concerned” Now he’s talking about himself in the third person. He’s completely lost his mind. — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) December 15, 2025

Speaking in 3rd person now.

Using the word “deranged” again. This is not a grown-up with real human feelings. Well I wasn’t a fan of Charlie Kirk, and I still denounced his murder…because MURDER is wrong. Note to America, never vote for someone with zero empathy. https://t.co/0Zs4Ra5tpn — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) December 15, 2025

He stands by it. Disgusting. I hope the GOP can amass any humanity to disavow this. https://t.co/IyxosCc6Sa — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) December 15, 2025

They’re literally giving him a lifeline and he’s too stupid to take it — Sydney Webb (@Sydney_Webb1) December 15, 2025

