Trump had the chance to row back on his despicable comments about Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths, but he doubled down – 19 utter condemnations

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2025

The murder of legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has naturally shocked the world.

Tributes flooded the internet and the airwaves, with people recalling Rob’s many wonderful films, such as When Harry met Sally, The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap, and Stand By Me. They also remember him as a good man, with a social conscience and the courage to act on it.

He co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which helped raise awareness of and funds for the fight to get same-sex marriage in the US, as well as being a member of the Social Responsibility Task Force, which advocated for conscientious behaviour where social issues arose in the entertainment industry.

Rob Reiner also spoke freely about the danger of Donald Trump’s assault on democracy, which led to this extraordinary attack by the president after the couple’s death was announced.

Donald J. Trump -+ @realDonaldTrump A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

His words were thoroughly condemned, even by many Republicans – although some still squirmed themselves into excusing the statement.

During a press conference in the White House, a reporter asked him to comment on Republican condemnation of his abhorrent statement. It was a chance to row back on his inflammatory words, but he chose to dig himself deeper into the deplorable hole.

If there’s anyone left doubting Trump’s ability to go lower, we’d suggest that that’s the real Trump Derangement Syndrome.

