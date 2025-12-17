Donald Trump designated Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, and everyone got that ‘here we go again’ feeling – 15 swift clapbacks

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump just lost another battle in the War on Drugs. Naturally, he’s framing it as a sweeping victory.

The President just signed an executive order that designates the drug Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. Here’s the official release from the White House.

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. pic.twitter.com/xmTGeTNDZO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 15, 2025

Certainly Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that has devastated many communities. No one is disputing that. The problem is the designation.

The White House has a history of using Weapons of Mass Destruction as a viable excuse to invade foreign countries. They use it to start wars under the guise of defending America, which result in American and overseas casualties, and the cycle continues.

So while Trump was busy bragging about his latest big move, the rest of the internet was bracing for impact.

1.

Remember that Venezuela is not a major producer or importer of fentanyl when they use this as an excuse to bomb them. — iknowgoodthings.eth ➕ (@iknowgoodthings) December 15, 2025

2.

1) This is dumb. 2) He is absolutely going to use this as grounds to invade Venezuela. So once again, America is about to send US troops into combat to lose their lives over non-existent “WMDs” in a country that happens to be rich in oil… Somethings never change… https://t.co/3XzS2lumZU — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) December 15, 2025

3.

4.

Everybody ready to invade Venezuela this Friday when the Epstein files are due for release? https://t.co/HLW5RX4SIt — Will Gregory (@wgPR) December 15, 2025

5.

Just utterly fucking deranged. Trump places fentanyl in the famously made up category used to spur an unjustified war that killed millions of innocent people. They’re basically mocking american citizens with transparently blood thirsty rhetoric. Sickening fascist propaganda. https://t.co/oUoCxIYjwx — Kevin Poe (@KevinPoe11) December 16, 2025

6.

So every single hospital has WMD’s now LOL? — OMGurHeadsGone (@OMGurHeadsGone) December 15, 2025

7.

Trump is a weapon of mass destruction sponsored by Russia. https://t.co/nYIzmG7142 — As I predicted (@TNsmartass) December 16, 2025

8.

As someone who literally used to research ways to better combat fentanyl overdoses this is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever read https://t.co/cOCpHutE7v — PossiblyGwen (@PossiblyGwen) December 16, 2025

9.

He pardons drug dealers. He doesn’t care about drugs in America unless he can make money off them — Todd Burnes (@jojocolton) December 15, 2025

10.

Bush 2.0. Getting us into a war for oil over a fake Weapon of Mass Destruction. — Matt (Taylor’s Version) (@MattMMPLS) December 15, 2025

11.

HOW DO PEOPLE KEEP FALLING FOR THIS SHIT???? https://t.co/wmVNmAIhre — bri love (@mclovenxoxo) December 16, 2025

12.

13.

Oldest play in the book for a corrupt dictatorship — Croc Cobain (@Croc_Cocaine) December 15, 2025

14.

I’ve seen this one before. Iraq didn’t have “WMDs” and Venezuela doesn’t either. — Pepbowski (@ruffriderx) December 16, 2025

15.

Realize that we are only 10 months into a 4 year term. It will continue to get crazier and crazier. Each time he does something crazy and does not get stopped, he'll just do something even crazier. https://t.co/ej9UEMtkMf — Robert Graham (@ErrataRob) December 16, 2025

There’s also this awkward little piece of Trump White House history.

Here is Trump's White House physician handing out fentanyl like candy during his first administration. His nickname in the WH was literally "the candyman." Lots of ketamine in there too. https://t.co/Y5S7hj9S6h pic.twitter.com/eylcG6m5xv — I Smoked Venezuela (@BlackKnight10k) December 16, 2025

Source Twitter @WhiteHouse