Politics donald trump

Donald Trump designated Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, and everyone got that ‘here we go again’ feeling – 15 swift clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated December 17th, 2025

Donald Trump just lost another battle in the War on Drugs. Naturally, he’s framing it as a sweeping victory.

The President just signed an executive order that designates the drug Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. Here’s the official release from the White House.

Certainly Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that has devastated many communities. No one is disputing that. The problem is the designation.

The White House has a history of using Weapons of Mass Destruction as a viable excuse to invade foreign countries. They use it to start wars under the guise of defending America, which result in American and overseas casualties, and the cycle continues.

So while Trump was busy bragging about his latest big move, the rest of the internet was bracing for impact.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

There’s also this awkward little piece of Trump White House history.

READ MORE
This clip of lonely Donald Trump desperately filling while the grown-ups get on with the job is a genuine delight – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

Source Twitter @WhiteHouse