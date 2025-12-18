Macaulay Culkin’s kids don’t realise he’s Kevin McCallister, and he’s trying to keep it that way to preserve the magic of Home Alone

Celebrity christmas films Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin achieved legendary status when he played the abandoned but resourceful Kevin McCallister in Home Alone – a film that holds a permanent top three spot in the public’s favourite Christmas films.

As a father to two sons – with his wife, actress Brenda Song – he can now appreciate Home Alone as a key component of the film, as an adult who has watched it, and as someone seeing the magic through his children’s eyes. The magic, he feels, will fade if his sons realise that Kevin is their dad.

He told celebrity chef Josh Scherer about it when he appeared on the Mythical Kitchen podcast, to eat his ‘last meal’.

The wholesome story – and Macaulay’s healthy appearance after his addiction years – put a smile on the face of TikTok users.

1.

I’m so happy that Macaulay Culkin is doing well

@PizzaPastaForce

2.

It warms the heart to know Mr Culkin can watch his movies now!

@Charlie1015

3.

Their children will be great nepo babies. They have such humble parents.

@Gabriel

4.

Macaulay Culkin gave us all a new Christmas tradition Home Alone is a must watch every Christmas

@Jackie A

5.

For him it was a job and connected to his trauma. now he sees it as a fun family movie, so he appreciate it for what it is! this means he really healed and moved on

@MichelleWithAnA

6.

I’m so glad Macaulay cleaned up and has become this wholesome dad. He is a massive part of my nostalgic memories at Christmas

@timmyboi388

7.

He shows his kids home alone and is not concerned whatsoever that they may try the same stuff lmao

@Valerie Robb

8.

This is the only couple I wish did family content bc I wanna see this kid’s reaction to realizing he’s Kevin’s son

@Hi I’m Rose

This seems like very good advice.

Please don’t let them watch my girl. Wait until they’re at least adults. No child should have to go through that.

@danielwe77

And so does this.

MAKE HOME ALONE 3 WHERE KEVIN IS “THE FATHER” and have the same story line!!

@user1948121702637

You can watch the full 40-minute Mythical Kitchen episode here.

Source Mythical Kitchen Image Screengrab, Screengrab