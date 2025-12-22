Jake Paul got a broken jaw as Anthony Joshua absolutely pummelled him – 22 punchiest and most satisfying responses

Entertainment anthony joshua boxing jake paul

It’s not kind to revel in another human’s pain and humiliation.

But in the case of Jake Paul, we’re willing to make an exception.

The social media star lasted until the sixth round, when Joshua floored him with a right punch that left Jake with a jaw broken in two places.

Paul shared this after.

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Ouch.

Here’s what it looked like from the outside.

The after effects of Jake Paul’s broken jaw pic.twitter.com/Fu47e98tjE — Jason Dean (@WolfeRiderX) December 21, 2025

Infinity ouch!

This was Joshua’s response.

And here’s exactly what everyone else made of it.

Jake anytime Joshua throws a jabpic.twitter.com/cOvdONZ1Xe — SUAREZ (@suayrez) December 20, 2025

Christmas came early today pic.twitter.com/1F5Oi36iRX — Ross (@RossIsClutch) December 20, 2025

The kind of punch that breaks a jaw pic.twitter.com/jDk14HRdec — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2025

You can see the exact moment Jake Paul suddenly regretted the life choices that had led to this point pic.twitter.com/RpLXMSaCcl — Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) December 20, 2025

incredibly satisfying watching jake paul get the shit beaten out of him especially after anthony joshua stop playing with his food after the 5th round — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 20, 2025

When playtime is over pic.twitter.com/fkdQxgtyO8 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 20, 2025

The moment he realized he f*cked up pic.twitter.com/q9OPHYFBDE — ℂ (@CryptoEmpressX) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul’s strategy against Joshua pic.twitter.com/KK2ZjKye8s — SUAREZ (@suayrez) December 20, 2025

jakes probably saying “yo bro stop. i paid you to lose remember?” pic.twitter.com/rmntmQTBZR — openthefridge (@openthefridge) December 20, 2025

