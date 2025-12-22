Tommy Robinson was magnificently called out on his trip to Dubai and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon flew to Dubai for something called the ‘Misfits’ boxing event – no, us neither – where the fighters included Andrew Tate.

And it turned out it wasn’t just Tate who had his backside handed to him on a silver platter.

Because while Robinson was doing some backstage interviewing he was spotted by boxer Ty Mitchell who wanted to have a few words with him. And the look on Robinson’s face is worth more words than the internet has space for.

Ty Mitchell: “You hate Muslims, so why are you in this country?” Tommy Robinson: “I'm here on an invite.” Ty Mitchell: “You little rat.” Tommy Robinson: “Let me finish my interview.” Ty Mitchell: “He's a f*cking idiot… He hates Muslims but he's in a Muslim country.” pic.twitter.com/KghXaY0dDG — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 20, 2025

The very definition of a technical knockout.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is fucking brilliant & needs sharing far & wide Little SYL bouncing around because he's shitting himself The man is a racist, grifting traitor yet his idiot followers keep funding his worldwide tour, fuckwits. https://t.co/P1C4SMnK0C — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) December 20, 2025

2.

That look when you suddenly realise the guy calling out your divisive hate speech isn’t a sixty-year old man who’s out of CCTV range just enough for you to knock fuck out of him and then claim self-defence. pic.twitter.com/Oh0A1DtxQA — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) December 20, 2025

3.

“ Tommy Robinson hates muslims and Islam but yet goes to a muslim country ” Beautifully said—straight to his face pic.twitter.com/x3SxkYwd72 — ONE (@One_Dawah) December 19, 2025

4.

You're out in the freezing winter rain hanging flags on lamp posts. Tommy Robinson and Ant Middleton are living it large in a Muslim country. You are not the same – you aren't even fighting the same 'enemy.' pic.twitter.com/Qatcq9vqnA — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) December 19, 2025

5.

"Let me finish being a PR whore" Criminal doesn't like being challenged, look at his little face, his body language He's a twat — There is no #MemoryHole. @[email protected] (@MtlPhotog) December 20, 2025

6.

Do you know who’s not out grafting painting the roundabouts this Christmas lads? Yep, that’ll be these ‘patriots’ in Dubai… pic.twitter.com/kdxPoc0rdp — Craig. (@bambibristol) December 20, 2025

7.

This is one of the funniest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/hIkQuEcyoM — Aisling (@CraicAddict89) December 21, 2025

8.

While you’re being whipped into a frenzy, he’s on holiday.

While you’re told to hate Muslims, he’s happily spending time in Muslim countries.

While you’re shouting in the streets, he’s eating well, travelling freely, and enjoying life. Ask yourself one simple question.

If these… https://t.co/YpwiLh80bH — Daniel Lismore (@daniellismore) December 19, 2025

9.

Yeah sure Tommy Robinson Walk it off kid Posting this from the safety of his plane back from Dubai Absolute fassyhole… got shown up as the shithouse that he is and waits until he’s in a sealed metal tube before going at Ty Mitchell Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/VdeQCadyk1 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) December 20, 2025

Last word to @TyMitchell90.

If you stand for nothing you will fall for anything pic.twitter.com/LhnuvXue75 — Ty Mitchell (@TyMitchell90) December 21, 2025

READ MORE

JD White said Americans no longer had to say sorry for being white and these 14 A++ comebacks needed no apology

Source @Partisan_12