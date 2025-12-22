Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson was magnificently called out on his trip to Dubai and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

Poke Reporter. Updated December 22nd, 2025

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon flew to Dubai for something called the ‘Misfits’ boxing event – no, us neither – where the fighters included Andrew Tate.

And it turned out it wasn’t just Tate who had his backside handed to him on a silver platter.

Because while Robinson was doing some backstage interviewing he was spotted by boxer Ty Mitchell who wanted to have a few words with him. And the look on Robinson’s face is worth more words than the internet has space for.

The very definition of a technical knockout.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Last word to @TyMitchell90.

READ MORE

JD White said Americans no longer had to say sorry for being white and these 14 A++ comebacks needed no apology

Source @Partisan_12